6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River
BOISE — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.
Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste along the Snake River on Jan. 16. These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December, CBS2 News reported.
Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off.
“The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling,” said Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska. “This is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.”
The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge.
12 arrested after blocking Interstate 5 lanes in Seattle
SEATTLE — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded Monday after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports.
Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest, KOMO-TV reported.
The protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange, said Trooper Rick Johnson.
Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement.
All lanes have since reopened.
Everett homeowner told police he shot a burglar
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted burglary in Everett.
Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Saturday to Tulalip Avenue for a report of someone trying to break into a home. A 911 caller advised they had fired a shot, KIRO reported.
When police arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound, officials said. Medics took him to Providence Regional Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.
Officers went to the home of the 911 caller and saw where someone had tried to break into a home of a man and a woman who were inside the house at the time. The homeowner told police that he fired the shot at the man, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police said it is too early to determine whether the homeowner will be charged.
Salem firefighters rescue family and dog on Willamette River
SALEM, Ore. — Salem firefighters rescued a family and their dog stranded on a boat without power in the Willamette River Sunday afternoon.
Salem Fire Department crews responded to a water rescue call around 2:21 p.m. of a 14-foot boat stranded without power in the river near McLane Island, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.
A family of three and a dog were on board with only one life vest. Their paddle broke while attempting to row, and they chose to anchor and call for help. All three people and the dog were recovered and brought back to Wallace Marine Park.
Fire officials are reminding the public to carry lifejackets for every passenger that is sized and available to them while on the water.
Montana man dead after vehicle falls through lake ice
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man is dead after falling through the ice on a lake.
Four ice fishermen were crossing Fort Peck Lake in two small off-road vehicles Saturday night when one vehicle fell through and sank, according to Petroleum County Sheriff Bill Cassell.
One man in the vehicle escaped and his companions pulled him to safety. The other man, Roger F. Schaad, 72, of Rexford, drowned, the Billings Gazette reported. His body was recovered at 11:30 p.m. in what Cassell called “a very dangerous mission.”