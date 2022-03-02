Washington Congresswoman DelBene tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Biden address
SEATTLE — U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address.
“Ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address, I took a COVID-19 PCR test. I received a positive result this morning. I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” her statement reads in part.
DelBene, a Democrat from Medina, said she will be isolating and working remotely and will not attend the address, KING-TV reported.
DelBene would have represented her district, which encompasses eastern King, parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, at Biden’s address scheduled Tuesday evening.
She did not disclose whether or not she is asymptomatic, but health officials say people who are vaccinated and boosted are the most protected against severe illness from COVID-19.
Two years ago Monday, the first known COVID-19 death in the U.S. was reported at Kirkland’s Life Care Center.
In a statement, DelBene said in part, “I see better days ahead for us where we can build back better than before.”
Oregon grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing in officers’ killing of man
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Gresham bank in January.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the district attorney made the announcement Monday. Gresham police officer Mark S. Smith and Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy Chad R. Phifer shot Portland resident Roman Ivan Kokhanevych after a chase that ended at a crowded outdoor mall on Jan. 4.
Police said Kokhanevych robbed a bank in Gresham, was spotted by deputies in Troutdale, then returned to Gresham and fired at pursuing officers while driving.
Kokhanevych and wife, Haley Hop, then carjacked an “innocent motorist” and ordered them to drive, police said in a statement.
It’s unclear if the motorist was in the car when police fired.
Police said Kokhanevych was a suspect in other Portland-area bank robberies, but he had not been charged with any related crimes.
Hop has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of robbery, attempt to commit a felony and unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from the Jan. 4 incident.
The district attorney’s office said that grand jury transcripts will not be made public now because of the ongoing criminal case against Hop.
Man killed by hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 58-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Federal Way early Tuesday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 900 block of S 348th St just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man with “significant injuries” who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, KING5 reported.
Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived, but medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Officers found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crashed into a nearby building. Police said the vehicle was abandoned, and the driver was not in the area.
The Federal Way Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate.
Man suspected of fatally running over customer in Spanaway drive-through arrested
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man suspected of deliberately running over a 68-year-old man in a Spanaway drive-through restaurant and killing him was arrested Tuesday.
The 22-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.
Medical examiners identified the victim as James Brown of Spanaway and said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.
The homicide took place about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at a restaurant in the 20500 block of Mountain Highway East.
Witnesses told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies that Brown was in his vehicle when another car struck him from behind. When Brown stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the other driver, the other driver ran him over. The driver then backed over the man a second time as he fled the restaurant, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information was immediately released about how detectives identified the suspect. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies found the 2007 Chrysler Pacific thought to be involved in the case.