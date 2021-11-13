Tacoma fire crews save six dogs while putting out house fire
TACOMA — Firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department saved six dogs from a burning home early Friday while extinguishing a house fire.
Crews were responding by about 4:40 a.m. to the fire in the 200 block of East 69th Street, according to a tweet from the department. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the residence because of an attic fire.
As crews began knocking down the flames, search crews found the dogs inside and removed them. A fire investigator was called to the scene to look into what caused the blaze.
No other injuries were reported from the fire. Photos from the scene showed some of the dogs laid out on the ground outside the home receiving oxygen from masks designed for dogs and cats.
Firefighters attacked the blaze from inside the home, applying water on the flames from the second floor. Crews reported the fire was knocked down just before 5 a.m. Crews continued to extinguish hot spots and remove debris from the residence.
Five of the six dogs saved in the fire were reportedly “up and moving” by about 5:30 a.m. A sixth dog was still receiving oxygen.
Seattle’s University Bridge stuck open because of malfunction
SEATTLE — Seattle’s University Bridge drawspans remain stuck in an upright position Friday afternoon because of mechanical issues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
SDOT advised the public to take alternate routes shortly before 10:30 a.m. Traffic jams accumulated around the nearby Montlake Bridge on Pacific Avenue, and as far north as University Village.
Crews found that a transformer controlling a braking mechanism for the drawspan had burned out, according to spokesperson Miriam Ali, who at 3 p.m. said repairs were estimated to require “a few hours.”
Bridge maintenance grabbed city officals’ attention in March 2020, when fast-growing cracks forced SDOT to close the West Seattle Bridge. The Ballard Bridge was stuck open twice in December 2019.
The University Bridge is rated in “poor” condition on the National Bridge Inventory. Besides aging drawspan gear, concrete columns in the north approach are cracked and in some cases spalling.
An audit last year found at least $34 million a year should be devoted to maintaining Seattle’s 124 bridges, whose replacement value is $6.9 billion.
The city spent $6.6 million annually this past decade, but boosted that to $9.5 million in 2021. Proposals are circulating to add additional bridge dollars for the 2022 budget — one City Council option would sell $100 million in bonds mostly for seismic work, but also for structures including $9.5 million for bridge maintenance.