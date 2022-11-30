House fire burns in abandoned home in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood
TACOMA — A fire broke out early Tuesday in a two-story house in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood that fire officials said was abandoned. The second floor and the attic were total losses.
The fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. near the 1400 block of South J Street. According to Tacoma Fire Department, no one was at the home when crews arrived, but there was evidence that people were staying in the house and using it to stay warm. No injuries were reported.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor and the attic when firefighters got on scene. Assistant chief of EMS Mary Hallman said the fire originated on the second floor. According to a tweet from the department, multiple fire crews entered the house to search for people while another crew got on the roof to cut a hole and allow smoke to ventilate.
Crews had the blaze under control by about 2 a.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A fire inspector was called to the scene.
Hallman said the firefighters’ work went very smoothly, allowing them to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. She said the fire was mostly on the back of the house.
“In this area, homes are all very, very close to each other,” Hallman said. “So had it been on either side, we would have certainly had spread to another structure.”
Robbery suspects fleeing from Pierce County deputies T-boned at intersection
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Two men suspected in an armed robbery in Lakewood had their car crushed at an intersection Tuesday after fleeing from Pierce County deputies and running a red light in University Place, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The robbery was reported at about 11:17 a.m. at a big-box store on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood, according to a news release. Deputies said the men, described as being in their 20s, drove south after law enforcement found them near the 2700 block of that road and tried to stop their vehicle.
The suspects ran the light at the intersection of 35th Street West and 67th Avenue West, and their vehicle was T-boned by a 66-year-old pickup truck driver, according to the release. Their vehicle came to a rest in front of a home at the southeast corner of the intersection. Medical aid was called to respond, and the suspects had to be cut from their car.
Deputies said the pickup driver was up and walking, but he was taken to a hospital for a medical condition. The suspects were transported with serious injuries.
The intersection was closed except for southbound traffic while investigators were on the scene. Deputies said a power box was also hit in the collision, knocking out the traffic signal.
Lakewood Police Department is handling the robbery investigation. Deputies did not disclose what the robbery suspects were armed with.
Wildfire burns 25 acres in Toutle, Wash.
TOUTLE, Wash. — A fire located in an unincorporated area of Cowlitz County has scorched 25 acres — about the size of Chicago’s Millennium Park— of forest land north of the North Fork Toutle River, east of Toutle.
The Pullen Creek Fire is just off the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near the rustic Eco Park Resort and has been going for about a week.
According to the Fire Weather & Avalanche Center, the Pullen Creek Fire is currently active, and the fire was noticed just before 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the blaze, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said they have not sent any personnel or resources to the area at this time.
Snow and ice ground flights at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — Departures to Seattle-Tacoma Airport were grounded because of snow or ice as of 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Airspace System Status.
The south Puget Sound region saw snow and freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Northwest Washington picked up several inches of snow, and the south Puget Sound area picked up less than an inch of snow before the precipitation turned into rain later Tuesday.
The status stated the ground stop would continue to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the probability of an extension was medium — 30% to 60%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 205 flights were delayed and 146 flights were canceled at Sea-Tac. Seventy-one flights were canceled and 100 were delayed that were leaving SEA, and 75 flights were canceled and 105 were delayed arriving to SEA, as of Tuesday morning.
Perry Cooper, media relations manager at SEA, advised travelers to check with their airline, since it will have the best information about flight delays and cancellations.
Aircraft departing from Sea-Tac were being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice as of 8 a.m., according to the system status. As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the average delay was 34 minutes for departures, because of snow or ice.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning it was ready for snow.
“We’re aware of and ready to respond to anticipated winter weather,” it stated. “Our team will remove snow on the runways, taxiways and ramp areas in and around the gates and cargo area when needed and continue our normal cold weather operations with ongoing de-icing maintenance of runways, taxiways and ramp areas.”