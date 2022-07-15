Murder conviction overturned after Black jurors excluded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the 2018 murder conviction of a Portland man after finding that prosecutors dismissed two men from the jury pool because they were Black.
The jury, which had no Black members, found Darian L. McWoods, a Black man, guilty of murder by abuse in the death of his 15-month-old daughter, Kamaya Flores, in Multnomah County Circuit Court, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In the ruling released Wednesday, Presiding Judge Josephine Mooney found that Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Amanda Nadell offered race-neutral reasons to strike both prospective jurors, but those arguments were only a “pretext.”
Mooney wrote that the state did not seek to strike similarly situated jurors who were not Black.
“Racial discrimination in the selection of jurors is harmful,” Mooney wrote.
Man arrested in Olympic National Park pleads guilty
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and ranting about an impending revolution pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a government communication system.
Caleb Chapman, of Port Angeles, Washington, disabled the Olympic National Park radio communications site at the Blue Mountain summit on Aug. 29, 2021, The Seattle Times reported .
A few hours before, Chapman, 42, went to a stranger’s home with a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle while high on methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington. He handed the stranger a letter outlining political concerns and his belief that a revolution would ensue on the Olympic Peninsula and other places, the office said.
Chapman drove with his girlfriend to Olympic National Park, where he cut down a tree to block a road to a campground. Chapman told the woman she was going to die in the revolution and she called 911. He threw a can of soup at her, cutting her leg, according to the office.
He was accused of repeatedly slamming the woman’s head against a car seat and then storming into the woods with nine firearms and over 3,500 rounds of ammunition.
Officials evacuated and closed part of Olympic National Park. A drone located Chapman two days later and he fired a shotgun before surrendering.
As part of his plea agreement in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Chapman agreed to make restitution. Prosecutors will recommend no more than 10 months in prison under the agreement.
2 men from Congo plead guilty to shipping ivory, rhino horns
SEATTLE — Two foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo have pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle for acting as middle men in a smuggling ring that brought illegal ivory, rhinoceros horn and pangolin scales into the U.S.
Herdade Lokua, 24, and Jospin Mujangi, 32, of Kinshasa, Congo, pleaded guilty to two counts of an 11-count indictment alleging they worked with a middle man to facilitate shipments of poached items into Seattle, the Seattle Times reported .
Sentencing is set for Nov. 1. Both men face up to five years in prison, possible fines of up to $250,000 and deportation from the U.S., according to a plea agreement.
Officials say the men acknowledged that from November 2019 through June 2021, they shipped 49 pounds (22 kilograms) of ivory from Kinshasa, arranging for the tusks to be cut into smaller pieces, painted black, and labeled as imported wood.
Boise man gets life in prison for abusing a child
BOISE — A judge has sentenced a 58-year-old Boise man to life in prison for sexually abusing a child and committing other crimes.
Ada County District Judge James Cawthon sentenced Joseph Ribich on July 6 to three concurrent life sentences, after he was convicted of three counts of lewd conduct with a minor in April, according to a news release. He was also convicted of two counts of child sexual abuse, distributing drugs to a minor, delivering drugs and an enhancement for being a persistent violator — all felonies.
He was acquitted of two other charges.
Ribich was arrested in April of last year, and an investigation found that he had abused a minor from August 2018 until January 2019, the release said. Boise police investigated the case.
In 1993, he was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and sentenced to five years fixed and 15 years indeterminate, according to court records. He was released on parole in 1998, according to a spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Correction, Jeff Ray. He is a registered sex offender, with an address listed in Mountain Home, according to Idaho State Police records.
He has also been previously convicted of aggravated battery, grand theft and other crimes.