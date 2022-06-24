Police: Man arrested in YMCA child sex abuse incident
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police detectives have arrested a convicted sex offender in southern Oregon after a child was sexually touched at a YMCA swimming pool, police said.
The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement Thursday that officers responded to a report of a sex offense on Monday involving a 6-year-old girl. Police said with help from YMCA staff, the person involved in the incident was identified as Rex McCurdy, a registered sex offender from California.
Detectives arrested McCurdy, 66, on Wednesday when he came back to the YMCA. Police said he was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Police said detectives are concerned that other children may have had inappropriate contact from McCurdy, who frequented the facility. They’re urging anyone with information to contact police.
Police said the YMCA runs federal and state background checks on people requesting membership and has denied membership over concerns about an applicant. But, because of restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, McCurdy’s sex offender status was not accessible during the YMCA background check, police said.
Idaho woman sentenced for attempted murder of husband
BURLEY, Idaho — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband’s head while he slept.
Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for parole after serving at least four years of the sentence, The Times-News reported Monday.
Rivero, of Burley, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge in March after prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges including strangulation and concealment or destruction of evidence.
Prosecutors said Rivero put the plastic bag over her partially paralyzed husband’s head while he slept in a reclining chair, and that she held him down as he struggled. The man survived, and later told police that he ripped a small hole in the bag and rolled out of his chair away from Rivero.
Oregon man shot with stun gun while in creek sues police
MEDFORD, Ore. — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a vehicle stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek.
The lawsuit says two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf on June 21, 2021, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The suit says that caused him to fall in the water and hit his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious.
Police initially had stopped a car in which Wolf was riding. Wolf ran as police tried to arrest him on a parole violation warrant.
The suit alleges the officers should have known that Wolf’s position standing in a creek with a rocky bottom would lead to injury when a Taser was used.
Aaron Prunty, Eagle Point’s city administrator, said he hadn’t read the suit and couldn’t comment.
Attorney David J. Linthorst said that Wolf floated face down in the water for at least a minute before officers could get to him.
Wolf, 33, was hospitalized for a concussion and lung damage, Linthorst said.
The suit, filed this week in federal court in Medford, seeks unspecified damages for Wolf’s injuries, medical costs and his pain and suffering.
Wolf’s “mere flight” from an officer wasn’t sufficient justification to use a Taser to stop him, Linthorst argues.
Crews conduct swift-water rescues on Yakima, Columbia rivers
RICHLAND — Crews were busy Wednesday with two separate swift-water river rescue operations.
Emergency crews pulled a man from the Yakima River after he fell from his raft near a diversion dam west of the Horn Rapids area in Richland, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Someone spotted the man around 4:30 p.m., according to initial dispatch reports. He fell into the river near Wanawish Dam near the intersection of Highway 240 and Highway 225 and the Hanford nuclear reservation, according to initial reports.
Rescuers pulled him from the water downstream near the Snively Road boat launch, according to reports. His condition was not immediately available.
The Vancouver Fire Department’s Fireboat battled strong currents on the Columbian River to rescue a man who had jumped off the Interstate 5 Bridge, the Columbian reported.
The incident began at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when callers reported that a man had leapt from the I-5 bridge and was holding on to pilings in swift water just downstream from the bridge.
Crews reached the man as he was weak and falling off the log, a fire department statement said.
The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a waiting AMR ambulance and taken to a hospital for his injuries, the statement said.