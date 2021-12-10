Police: Spanaway man fatally shoots one of two intruders
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a man in Spanaway shot and killed one of two men he said were trying to break into his home early Thursday.
According to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., the homeowner called 911 at 4:21 a.m. to report the shooting at his residence, The Seattle Times reported.
Moss said the homeowner told police he shot at them as they kicked in his back door. The intruders then ran into the front yard, Moss said.
When deputies arrived, they found that one of the men had died while the other had fled. The sheriff’s office said the homeowner wasn’t injured and was cooperating with investigators.
Man sent to prison for child sexual abuse
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane on Wednesday sentenced Grady Nading to 12.5 years in prison for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Prosecutors said the crimes happened between September 2019 and March 2020, and involved a girl younger than 14.
The state and defense negotiated a plea agreement before Wednesday’s hearing. In exchange for Nading’s pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four additional counts of sexual abuse and one count of attempted unlawful sexual penetration were dismissed.
The state and defense jointly asked the court to sentence Nading, 36, to 150 months. Kane followed the recommendation.
Seattle man charged in fatal Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — A Seattle man already jailed on charges that he shot and wounded two pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk in October was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Seattle a week earlier, King County prosecutors said.
Raymond Castillo, 28, was arrested Oct. 16 after fleeing the shooting scene where a man and a woman were shot, court and jail records show. He was charged with two counts of assault, theft, attempted car theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Seattle Times reported.
Castillo pleaded not guilty to those charges on Nov. 3, according to court records.
He was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Dale Hiller. He was shot five times near Third Avenue and Pike Street and died soon after, charging papers say.
Castillo, who is now being held in lieu of a combined $2.5 million bail for the two cases, is to be arraigned on the murder and gun charges Dec. 20.
Woman sues Portland over tear gas menstrual health effects
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is suing the city of Portland, alleging that tear gas deployed by police during summer 2020 demonstrations caused lasting damage to her menstrual health.
Lanora Vasquez’s lawyer, Michael Fuller, filed the civil rights complaint this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The lawsuit requests a jury trial, up to $10,000 and a judgement that the city was negligent in its use of tear gas.
“Deploying tear gas is by its very nature a very dangerous activity,” Fuller said.
The city attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Vasquez moved out of her home in Southeast Portland in August 2020 after experiencing months of cramping and irregularities to her menstrual cycle that she said were brought on by tear gas.
Vasquez said about two weeks after Portland police began using tear gas to disperse protesters downtown, going outside caused Vasquez debilitating pain, she said.
Vasquez said she is still experiencing problems with her menstrual cycles.
Port awarded grant to bring broadband to Fir Island
TACOMA — The Port of Skagit was recently awarded a $2.2 million grant for broadband construction on Fir Island to enable high-speed internet access.
The grant was part of $44.6 million in funding approved by the state Public Works Board for 15 broadband construction projects in communities with limited or no internet access.
The project will connect 175 homes and businesses in a 15-square-mile area on Fir Island directly to broadband infrastructure.
SkagitNet, the broadband company jointly run by the port and the Skagit Public Utility District, will oversee the Fir Island project.
Demand for funds for broadband construction remains high, with grant applicants exceeding the state’s available funds by 209 percent, according to a Monday news release from the Public Works Board.
The port already has a fiber-to-the-home project planned in east Skagit County, which is expected to result in 1,200 internet connections in Concrete, Hamilton, Lyman and Marblemount.