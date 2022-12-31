County urges residents to recycle Christmas trees instead of throwing them away
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health is urging residents to recycle their Christmas trees rather than sending them to the landfill.
“Recycled Christmas trees are chipped into mulch, giving trees a second life in gardens and returning nutrients back to the soil,” said Tina Kendall, senior environmental outreach specialist, in a press release.
All lights, tinsel, wire, ornaments and stands must be removed before trees can be recycled. Flocked and artificial trees cannot be recycled but artificial trees in good condition may be donated to thrift stores or through buy-nothing groups.
Waste Connections will pick up trees from customers with yard debris or organics collection for recycling. Taller trees must be cut into pieces no longer than 5 feet. Customers can place tree pieces inside or next to their yard debris or organics cart for pickup on their scheduled service day. An additional fee applies if the tree is in addition to a full yard debris or organics cart.
Residents can also recycle trees of any size for a small fee (typically $5 or less) at several locations in Vancouver and Camas. For locations, go to https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/reduce-holiday-waste-recycling-christmas-trees.
Police: Body of missing 5-year-old found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said.
The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Skeletal remains were recovered and an autopsy was done Friday, police said. Based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the county coroner’s office determined the remains are that of five-year-old Lucian Munguia, according to police.
DNA testing will be done to confirm the identification.
The child was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. Based on the autopsy results, nothing indicates that criminal actions led to the child’s death, police said.
Police fatally shoot man in Tacoma who evaded arrest attempt
TACOMA, Wash. — Police shot and killed a person in Tacoma, Wash., early Friday morning after they fled officers in their car, KOMO News reported .
Around 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers were investigating a person in a parked car who they believed was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, Tacoma police said . The shooting occurred after the person fled in their car, police said.
No officers were injured, police said.
KOMO News reported that Sgt. Darren Moss, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to the news outlet that the person who police fired at was killed.
The person killed was a 39-year-old man — the suspect police were looking for and attempting to arrest, Moss wrote in an emailed statement.
A multi-agency team that probes deadly force incidents involving police officers in Pierce County has taken over the investigation, police said. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team includes detectives and forensic investigators from law enforcement agencies throughout the county.
Caldwell, Nampa police help in arrest of 48-year-old California fugitive hiding in Idaho
A 48-year-old man from California labeled a “violent fugitive” by police was arrested Thursday evening in Caldwell.
According to a news release, Caldwell Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been monitoring a home on Sage Place where they believed a man named Humberto Correa-Velasquez was hiding. Police said he fled California, where he is wanted for murder.
After several hours of surveillance, the U.S. marshals, assisted by Caldwell and Nampa police, arrested the man as he left the home in a vehicle at around 7 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident, police said, and records show he is in the Canyon County jail.
Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle on Washington Way in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview police report a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Washington Way and 11th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
At 12:18 p.m., the Longview Police Department posted a short video on their Facebook page alerting the public of the incident.
Police state the driver “remained on scene and the pedestrian’s injuries appear not to be life-threatening.” Officers are still investigating the circumstances.
The Longview Fire Department also responded to the scene and told The Daily News that the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital.