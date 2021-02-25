Bend man charged over alleged threat to have someone deported
BEND, Ore. — A 61-year-old Bend man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening to have someone deported.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news release that Thomas Schlossmacher on Wednesday was charged with extortion.
The extortion statue was changed in 2016 to make it unlawful to threaten to report someone’s suspected immigration status to law enforcement in order to compel them to do something, according to the news release.
Last summer, Schlossmacher partially paid a Redmond man, who is a U.S. citizen, for landscaping work by giving the man his pickup truck, Hummel said.
A dispute over the final payment details led Schlossmacher to send the man a text message demanding he respond or he would file a claim in court and contact the Immigration and Naturalization Service for the man and his family to be deported.
Schlossmacher told police in an interview that he “kinda felt” that Cardona was in the United States unlawfully and his intent in sending the message was to scare him,” according to the district attorney.
It wasn’t immediately known if Schlossmacher has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Oregon man arrested and charged with murder in his wife’s death
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man has been charged with killing his wife, who was found dead on Sunday.
Police arrested Toby Epling on Tuesday in Hillsboro, one day after he was identified as a “person of interest” in the death of Glenda Noah, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A charging document filed in court accuses Epling, 41, of second-degree murder. Officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance and found Noah’s body.
Hillsboro police said Monday they were searching for Epling. Police said Epling should be considered “armed and dangerous,” but Hillsboro Police Sgt. Clint Chrz said officers did not believe Epling posed a broader threat.
Chrz said Epling was found a few blocks from his home, after a community member recognized him from a police social media post and called 911. It wasn’t immediately known if Epling has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Chrz said he couldn’t discuss the circumstances of the killing, or the exact cause of Noah’s death. Court documents related to the case were sealed, citing an ongoing investigation.
Montana couple sentenced after plea agreement for 2019 stabbing death
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana couple who pleaded guilty to killing a 56-year-old man in 2019 have been sentenced.
Serena Lee Kilseimer was given 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended and Dewayne William Johnson was ordered to serve a 30-year sentence at the state Department of Public Health and Human Services mental health facility with 20 years suspended. Neither are eligible for parole before serving 10 years.
Kilseimer, 34, and Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide in January as part of a plea agreement. Both were sentenced on Tuesday.
Johnson’s plea included a mental illness claim, the Independent Record reported.
The two were accused of stabbing Shane White more than 30 times and nearly decapitating him. His body was found at Canyon Ferry Reservoir east of Helena.
They have apologized for their actions, the newspaper reported. with Johnson saying he believed he killed White in self-defense.
County Attorney Leo Gallagher said Johnson’s defense claims were “the ramblings of a schizophrenic, high on methamphetamine.”
Kilseimer and Johnson have a child together but no longer have custody. District Judge Mike McMahon ordered the pair to never associate with each other again without state permission.
Man who worked as UPS driver pleads guilty in I-5 shootings
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Roseburg man who shot at cars along Interstate 5 in southwest Oregon from his UPS vehicle has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to county officials.
Kenneth Ayers, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment and multiple counts of criminal mischief, the Jackson County District Attorneys Office said in a news release Tuesday. The incidents, investigated by the Oregon State Police and local law enforcement agencies, happened from May into August 2020.
“During the investigation, a number of the victims reported traveling near a semi-truck when the shootings happened, some identifying the truck being a UPS double or triple trailer,” the District Attorney’s Office said.
On Aug. 19, a woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on I-5 between Gold Hill and Central Point and police arrested Ayers about 60 miles away. He was employed by UPS as a driver at the time.
No motive for the shootings has been released.
His sentencing has been set for March.