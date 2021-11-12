Body believed to be missing kayaker recovered off Hat Island
EVERETT, Wash. — The body of a man matching the description of a missing kayaker was recovered Wednesday morning on the west side of Hat Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The body was recovered by U.S. Naval Station Whidbey crews, the Seattle Times reported. The Snohomish County medical examiner identified the man as James Lesemann, 37, of Everett. Lesemann’s death was caused by hypothermia and drowning and has been ruled an accident, the medical examiner said.
The search for the missing kayaker started when 911 dispatch received a call around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday from a person saying they were kayaking, said Everett police Officer Kerby Duncan. The caller could be heard screaming for help through heavy wind, Duncan said.
Police traced the call to the water off Jetty Island, he said. Searchers found an empty kayak about one hour after arriving under heavy rains and strong winds, Duncan said.
Teacher accused of sexual harassment of student in lawsuit
TACOMA — A high school teacher has been accused of sexually harassing a former student and has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.
The district announced Eric Garrett’s leave Wednesday, the same day hundreds of Steilacoom High School students staged a walkout to express concern over the math teacher’s alleged behavior, The News Tribune reported.
“Law enforcement was notified of the allegations in the lawsuit,” according to a statement from the school district. “The District recognizes that the allegations in the lawsuit regard sensitive subjects and we are taking them very seriously.”
District officials also did not respond to questions Wednesday about when law enforcement was notified of the allegations that Garrett slid his hand beneath a student’s skirt during the 2018-19 school year and squeezed her thigh.
The former student, now 19, filed a lawsuit against Garrett and the school district in July.
The lawsuit argues the school district should have reported the allegations to law enforcement because it is a mandatory reporter. Instead, the school district conducted an internal investigation and found that Garrett likely placed his hands on the girl’s thigh, according to the lawsuit.
The district said it didn’t tell law enforcement about Garrett’s conduct because the touch was “in a non-sexual fashion,” according to court documents.
Man suspected of hate crime after using racial slur during argument
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police here arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime after he reportedly used racially derogatory terms during an argument.
Jayden Nicholas Janish, 20, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of malicious harassment (a hate crime) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). Jail records show Janish is being held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Garden Street for the report of a domestic assault, after Janisch and the victim were involved in an argument.
During the argument, Janisch grabbed the victim’s leg while she was seated next to him in a car, causing her pain, Murphy reported. The victim was checked by a medical crew but did not need to be taken to the hospital.
The victim also reported that during the alleged assault, Janisch called her a racially derogatory term on several occasions along with other disparaging names, according to Murphy. The victim also reported that Janisch had not called her this racial slur in the past.
Police: Suspect stabbed woman, returned and then stabbed neighbor
TACOMA — Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stabbing two women last weekend at a Tacoma home.
The 39-year-old suspect was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department.
Officers responded about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 6 when a 911 caller reported her mother had been stabbed at a residence in the 3100 block of South 9th Street.
When police arrived, they found the victim, a 41-year-old woman, inside the home. Police immediately started life-saving measures. A second stabbing victim, a 44-year-old woman, was found behind the residence. According to the release, she was unresponsive. Police started life-saving measures.
Police later learned the two stabbing victims were neighbors. The younger woman witnessed her 44-year-old neighbor being stabbed by a man. According to the release, the man fled, and the younger woman started to provide medical aid to her neighbor.
Then, the suspect returned and stabbed the 41-year-old woman as she was providing aid. The man fled on foot again. The woman was able to tell her daughter to call 911.
The suspect’s relationship to either of the stabbing victims is unclear.