Lewiston woman injured in alleged DUI crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Dayton
DAYTON — A 70-year-old Lewiston woman was injured Wednesday in a crash at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 261 north of here.
Donna A. Candler was driving east in a 2003 Ford Taurus about 17 miles north of Dayton at about 12:50 p.m. when she veered onto the right shoulder, over-corrected and struck the embankment on the westbound shoulder, according to Washington State Patrol.
Candler, the only occupant in the car, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.
She is facing a DUI charge, according to the report, and her car was totaled in the crash.
Man charged with six rapes in Walla Walla County out on bail and living in King County
A man charged with raping four women in Walla Walla County on six occasions is out on bail and apparently living in King County after being recently extradited to the state from Florida to stand trial.
Court documents show that Daniel J. Pascual, 28, posted $150,000 bond on Jan. 14 through a bail-bond agency in Seattle.
He has been ordered to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a first-appearance hearing on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.
Court documents show the order to appear was mailed to him at two different addresses on the west side of the state, both in King County, indicating that he is being allowed to live there while awaiting trial.
While Pascual currently faces six Walla Walla County second-degree rape charges, the same investigation that led to his arrest also focused on multiple alleged rapes occurring in King County.
No charges have been filed in King County so far.
In the probable cause for arrest affidavit, Renton Police Detective Scott Barfield wrote that he believes probable cause exists for six additional charges of second-degree rape and two charges of first-degree voyeurism.
The alleged rapes in Walla Walla County all occurred between 2014 and ’18.
Second-degree rape is a Class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Six at Oregon jail hospitalized after fentanyl overdose and exposure
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Four people in Josephine County, Ore., jail custody and two deputies were hospitalized because of fentanyl overdose and exposure, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Four inmates were found to be under the influence of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon and two deputies were exposed to it, the Mail Tribune reported.
Two of the four in jail custody were discovered unconscious, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Officials said jail medical staff and deputies performed lifesaving measures in order to revive them, including administering “several doses of Narcan.”
“Both individuals regained consciousness within minutes and were transported to Three Rivers Medical Center,” the news release said.
Two other inmates were found to have been under the influence of fentanyl. They also were given Narcan and transported to the medical center.
The two deputies exposed to the powerful drug were taken to the medical center for evaluation.
Fire destroys Buildings at grain elevator in Montana town of Belgrade
BELGRADE, Mont. — Buildings at a grain elevator in the Montana town of Belgrade were destroyed by fire on Friday, officials said.
The main building of the Columbia Grain Facility appeared to be a total loss, Central Valley Fire District Interim Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
The fire destroyed an office building and part of the original red elevator collapsed, Zlomie said, but so far there were no signs that the fire spread into nearby grain bins.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. and was still active in spots after 1 p.m. as heavy equipment was being used to gain access to hot spots.
Crews were using excavators to dig into the elevator and remove grain. Fire crews were spraying it down with water and the process continued Friday afternoon, Zlomie said. The fire was burning deep in the grain in the elevator, he said.
The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to help Belgrade Police and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigate the cause of the blaze.
Pursuit of armed carjacker leads to brief lockdown at Lakewood school
A police pursuit of an armed carjacker Wednesday afternoon led Pierce County deputies to Clover Park High School in Lakewood, where the person was detained. The school was put on lockdown during the incident.
Deputies said there are no continuing safety concerns. A gun was recovered when the person was taken into custody.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department offered few details about the carjacking or police pursuit. The department tweeted at about 2:12 p.m. that deputies had pursued the carjacker Wednesday afternoon into Lakewood, and the person got out of a car at the high school.