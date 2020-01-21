2019 saw fewer passengers on Washington State Ferries
SEATTLE — The Washington State Ferries saw ridership fall 3.2 percent last year, held down by February’s snowstorm and ongoing waterfront construction and alternative ferry service from Kitsap Transit.
The Seattle Times reported that State Ferries tallied 23.9 million passengers in 2019, down about 800,000 from 2018. Despite the decrease, officials said there’s no cause for concern.
“We’ve had a seven-year run of going up and up. It’s not a huge red flag for us,” said Ian Sterling, spokesman for Washington State Ferries.
Last February saw a 19 percent decline in ferry ridership during the record-setting snowstorm, and the numbers never caught up throughout the rest of the year.
In fact, every month except for January and April had fewer passengers than in 2018.
The Seattle-Bremerton route recorded the largest drop, with ridership down by 15 percent. That’s a decline of more than 400,000 customers from 2018. Ridership on the state’s busiest route, between Seattle and Bainbridge Island, fell 2.2 percent.
Construction along the waterfront also weighed on ridership, the agency said.
Kitsap Transit’s fast ferry also may have contributed to the dip. The agency launched its foot-passenger ferry service in 2017, making trips between Bremerton and downtown Seattle in about 28 minutes compared to about an hour on a state ferry.
Ridership on the Bremerton-Seattle fast-ferry grew 7 percent, to about 300,000, from 2018 to 2019, according to data provided by the county.
Victim found near Montana site of train collision with car
MISSOULA, Mont. — Rescue crews located the occupant of a vehicle that was hit by a train and caught fire in Montana, authorities said.
The victim’s condition was not immediately known following the accident around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Frenchtown, local news media reported.
The initial investigation determined the vehicle was not occupied at the time of the collision on the train tracks, officials said.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames and they could not immediately search the car for a victim because of the intensity of the fire, fire officials said.
Authorities believe the car drove onto the tracks and headed west before becoming stuck.
The train continued for half a mile after the crash before it could stop, authorities said.
The train was carrying hazardous material, but it was not considered a safety concern, officials said.
The material was not immediately identified.
Work crews were at the scene for hours Monday removing the car from the tracks, authorities said.
Army Corps studying weather network to help control flooding
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the possible construction of an $11.1 million network of weather stations to improve flood control across the Upper Missouri River Basin, officials said.
Stations are being upgraded for proof of concept in Bozeman at Montana State University and in Sheridan, Wyo., and Brookings, S.D., the Billings Gazette reported.
After the systems and equipment demonstrate their capability, Corps officials propose installing 360 similar stations at a cost of more than $31,000 each.
There are about 180 existing sites collecting weather data for the Upper Missouri River Basin, officials said.
The details of the study are contained in a draft environmental assessment of updates to the three soil moisture and plains snowpack monitoring stations.
The proposed expansion was triggered by the 2011 flood on the Missouri River, which the the U.S. Geological Survey called the “largest volume of flood waters since the initiation of record-keeping in the 19th century.”
The high runoff levels from snowpack and rainfall stressed the reservoir system’s capacity to control flood waters and allowed extensive damage along the river, the survey said.
The reservoir system is made up of six dams, including Fort Peck Dam in Montana and Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota.
Classes canceled at Beaverton High School following weekend fire
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Classes at a high school in Beaverton will be canceled today following a weekend fire.
KOIN reported that investigators concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in one of the Beaverton High School classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released.
After originally saying that school would have a two-hour delay today, the Beaverton School District said that classes are canceled today.