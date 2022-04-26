One person dead and police officer wounded in Oregon truck stop shooting
AURORA, Ore. — A person was killed and an officer was wounded in a shooting outside a truck stop south of Portland near Aurora, Ore.
Deputies were called to the Flying J Truck Stop at about 6:15 a.m. Monday after a wanted person was seen outside, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. That person barricaded inside of vehicle and the Marion County Interagency SWAT team was called to help.
The sheriff’s office said a law enforcement officer was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer’s condition was not available.
Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel tried to provide medical aid but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
The Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police are coordinating an investigation.
Man who made threats related to sexual orientation sentenced
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene, Ore., man who ran a white supremacist website and sent letters that terrorized a community college professor was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison.
Gary Franklin, 58, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of threatening communications by mail. His prison term handed down Monday will be followed by three years of supervised release, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Franklin targeted the professor in part because of her sexual orientation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in court documents. But the acts were not considered hate crimes because the letters were threats and did not “willfully cause bodily injury,” as federal statute requires.
Years after taking her class, Franklin sent two letters to the professor, which included threats and a violent picture showing a member of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Justice Department.
Boise accountability office releases March 2017 shooting report
BOISE — The recently formed Office of Police Accountability for the city of Boise has released a report on a March 2017 shooting that found the six officers involved acted in self-defense.
The accountability office formed in July 2021 and recently came under scrutiny when the Idaho Statesman reported the office never publicized its findings for multiple police shootings.
The newspaper reported Monday that the accountability office released a report on the shooting in the Boise foothills where six officers fired 68 rounds, killing 42-year-old Benjamin Christian Barnes. The report said Barnes shot and killed a dog and threatened hikers, and when police arrived shot at them. Police returned fire.
Jesus Jara, director of the Office of Police Accountability, signed off on the four-page report that said six officers approached Barnes, who was hiding in brush. Barnes didn’t comply with police commands, the report said.
Barnes “pointed a handgun at officers and ultimately began shooting at them,” the report said. “All six officers who were in contact with him discharged their weapons in self-defense. The actions of the involved officers stopped the deadly threat to the public.”
Driver arrested in Seattle after man killed while walking on sidewalk
SEATTLE — Seattle Police say they arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday night after he reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian in the Interbay neighborhood.
Police say someone called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report that a driver had hit a man near the intersection of 15th Avenue W and Gilman Drive W. The man was declared dead at the scene, KOMO-TV reported.
Detectives said the 33-year-old was driving northbound on 15th Avenue W at a high rate of speed when he passed another vehicle, lost control, and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting and killing the man.
The driver remained on the scene and was processed for a DUI and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide, according to police.
Partygoers throw bottles, cans at police near university
EUGENE, Ore. — Officers had glass bottles and canned food thrown at them when they attempted to break up a party that drew as many as 1,000 people to a neighborhood near the University of Oregon, police said.
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the weekend party included underage drinkers, college-age individuals and their parents. Skinner called the party an embarrassment for those involved and said the attempted assault on officers was inexcusable.
The party occurred as the University of Oregon was hosting “Duck Day,” a fan festival named after the school’s mascot that includes an intra-squad football game and other events
Following the football game, the city called in 10 officers on overtime to patrol the area around the university. The officers intervened in numerous house parties and issued more than two dozen citations for alcohol possession by minors and open container violations, police said.