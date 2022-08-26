Sheriff: Man arrested at Gorge wasn’t planning mass shooting
GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now says a man arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state wasn’t planning a mass shooting as investigators previously believed.
Jonathan Moody of Ephrata, Wash., was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols, according to sheriff’s officials.
Detectives afterward interviewed Moody and served search warrants on two vehicles.
Sheriff’s officials said while the investigation is not finished, “What we can say is that we now don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting,” The Yakima Herald Republic reported.
Previous information from the sheriff’s office said that he was seen inhaling an unknown substance or gas from a balloon and then loading two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car.
Moody concealed one pistol in his waistband and the other in a holster, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also allegedly seen approaching concertgoers, asking when the concert ended and where people would be exiting.
Moody was arraigned this week in Grant County District Court on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bail was set at $10,000. He posted bail and was released.
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot.
That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
Johnson belonged to the Republican party and then the Democratic party and served in the state Legislature for many years before dropping her party affiliation to run for governor.
Johnson’s campaign delivered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, election official Lydia Plukchi told Johnson in an email.
“This is a momentous day for Oregon,” Johnson declared.
Canadian man falls to his death while climbing Mount Rainier
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said.
Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a “substantial fall” while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier’s south side, KING-TV reported. Mountain climbing guides and rangers tried to locate the climber but were initially unsuccessful.
National Park Service rangers located and extricated his body on Tuesday using a helicopter.
The National Park Service later identified the climber as 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia. Zhang was reportedly on a private recreational summit climb with friends.
Swastika Mountain in western Oregon to get a new name
PORTLAND, Ore. — The name of a mountain south of Eugene will soon be changed.
The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported.
A final decision on the new name for the mountain outside Cottage Grove will be made in December. The mountain is more than 4,000 feet tall and is located in the Umpqua National Forest.
So far, two name change proposals — Umpqua Mountain and Mount Halo — have been submitted to the Oregon Geographic Names Board. In the Umpqua proposal is an email voicing support from Jeremy Johnson, the cultural resources program manager for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Mount Halo refers to Chief Halito, leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe, whose name was commonly shortened to Chief Halo.
Kent teachers decided to go on strike, delaying first day of school
KENT, Wash. — Teachers in the Kent School District are on strike, saying they want higher pay, smaller class sizes and more mental and behavioral support for students.
The school year was supposed to start Thursday. Teachers say they are far from reaching an agreement with the district, KOMO reported.
“We’re not seeing any traction,” said George T. Daniel Elementary first grade teacher David Bohn. “We’re not seeing any closure on the needs for our students and how we’re going to fund those needs.”
In a statement, the district said it was committed to recruiting and retaining a workforce that best prepares students for success.
It said negotiations with the union continue and the district it committed to starting school as soon as possible.
The district said high school sports will continue, but meal service will not start up until school does.
Kent is about 20 miles south of Seattle. The district has about 24,000 students.