Man shot near Thea’s Park in Tacoma dies from injuries
TACOMA — A 30-year-old man who Tacoma police said was shot and injured Sunday near a waterfront park in downtown died in the hospital Monday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Two people were struck by gunfire in the early-morning shooting in the 400 block of Dock Street, near Thea’s Park. In a news release, Tacoma Police Department said the 30-year-old went to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a 26-year-old man who was also shot. Police said the younger man was released from the hospital in stable condition.
Few details have been released about the incident, and no one has been arrested. It’s unclear whether the men knew one another. Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd didn’t have any further information to share Tuesday about where the shooting occurred near the park or what led up to it.
Police were dispatched about 3:40 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting. As they arrived, dispatchers informed them of the gunshot victims who brought themselves to a hospital, and police went to both locations to investigate. Police did not have any suspect information.
Vancouver woman accused of shooting man in leg
VANCOUVER — A Vancouver woman is accused of shooting a man in the leg, who witnesses said owed her money for drugs, in May at a house in Orchards.
Nicole L. Hunt, 33, appeared July 29 in Clark County Superior Court on a warrant for charges of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Her bail was set at $150,000, and she is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, court records show.
Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:55 p.m. May 7 to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man told deputies that Hunt shot him, court records state.
The victim said he got a ride to his friend’s house in the 9600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue because his friend had connections to get him fentanyl pills and Suboxone. He said he went upstairs with his friend to meet Hunt, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He told deputies Hunt wanted to sell him the drugs, but he declined because he didn’t know her well. He said that made Hunt mad, and she pulled out a Glock handgun and shot him in the lower leg, court records state.
The victim said Hunt then left in an SUV.
Another man who was at the house told deputies that Hunt came over looking for the victim. He said he heard Hunt telling the victim that he owed her, and then she pulled out a pistol from her purse. He said that Hunt told the victim he was going to have to give her something, but the victim said he didn’t have anything. Hunt told the victim to “get a pillow” and that “it will hurt less,” the man told deputies, and then he heard a pop. He said Hunt left the house without her dog, according to the affidavit.
Woman killed in South Seattle domestic violence stabbing
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man fatally stabbed a woman Monday night in Rainier Valley.
Police were called to the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South at 10:58 p.m. where they found a 41-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.
The children of the victim and suspect were in the residence when their mother was killed. The children were physically unharmed, police said in an online blotter post.
The 42-year-old suspect was arrested in North Seattle approximately two hours later, police said.
Auburn gas station clerk fatally shoots robbery suspect
AUBURN — A clerk at an Auburn gas station shot and killed a robbery suspect shortly before midnight Monday, authorities told several local media outlets.
An employee at a station in the 200 block of Auburn Way South shot the alleged suspect around 11:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department told KING 5.
The person died in the parking lot, police told KING 5.
The identity of the shooting victim will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information Tuesday morning.