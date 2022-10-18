Interior law judge allows bison grazing on federal lands
HELENA, Mont. — A federal administrative law judge has denied a request to block permits that expand bison grazing in north-central Montana while several parties challenge them.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Stockgrowers Association asked the U.S. Interior Department’s hearing division in August to reverse the the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s granting of the permits.
Administrative Law Judge Veronica Larvie ruled Thursday that while there were several concerns about the permits, the parties failed to show that the expanded bison grazing would cause immediate and irreparable harm and she declined to block them while the case moves forward.
The Stockgrowers argue additional bison grazing will harm the cattle industry and the local economy.
The conservation group American Prairie sought the 10-year permits to remove some fences so bison could roam more freely in Phillips County south of Malta.
The grazing area in dispute covers about 108 square miles. It will allow American Prairie to increase the size of its bison herd from about 800 animals to 1,000 bison by 2025, the group said.
Second resident dies after rollover wreck in September, WSP reports
Two people have now died after a car rolled multiple times on a September morning and landed in a slough in southwest Washington, according to Washington State Patrol.
Four people were in the car when it rolled, including a baby girl who died from her injuries Oct. 13 at a Portland, Ore., hospital.
About 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19, the car was headed west on state Route 432 in Longview, Wash. Troopers say the car left the road, rolled multiple times and landed on its roof in a slough.
The driver, a 26-year-old Longview woman, died at the scene. She was identified as Celeste A. Williams.
A 19-year-old Longview man and a 5-year-old Longview girl were both injured and taken to St. John Medical Center in Longview.
The infant girl was taken to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
2 children killed in central Oregon home fire; cause of blaze unknown
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in central Oregon that killed two children.
KTVZ-TV reported members of the children’s family escaped the home in the blaze, which was reported before 6 a.m. Saturday in a largely off-grid Juniper Acres subdivision of Crook County east of the unincorporated community of Alfalfa, sheriff’s deputies said.
Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames, sheriff’s Sgt. Javier Sanchez said in a statement.
“Most family members safely made it out of the house,” Sanchez said, adding that “even with the quick response from law enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire.”
The children were under 12 years of age, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
Pacific Northwest Ballet names first Black principal dancer
SEATTLE — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history.
“This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
The newly promoted Batista joined the organization as a soloist last year and says moving to the highest rank as a ballet dancer last month means the world to him and the Black dance community.
“Being the first Black dancer in 50 years of Pacific Northwest Ballet, this is a moment for young Black boys, young Black girls, that want to dance, that want to see themselves on that stage,” Batista said.
Originally from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Batista has performed with companies from the UK to Canada, sometimes as the only Black member of the company.
Batista says he’s grateful to make history through his promotion to principal dancer.
One person is dead after two men are shot in Bellingham neighborhood
One of the two men who was shot early Sunday, Oct. 16, in Bellingham’s Roosevelt neighborhood, is dead, according to the Bellingham Police Department incident log.
The unidentified man died at the hospital, according to the log. The Bellingham Herald has reached out for more information about the incident.
The other shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier news release.
The two men were 31 and 28 years old.
A man called 911 from the 2300 block of Valencia to report he had been shot and needed help, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald. Officers were helping him, according to a news release, when St. Joseph hospital called to report a man with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the Emergency Department.
“No motive is known, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in a news release Sunday.