Washington kills two wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.
An adult male wolf was killed on Tuesday and an adult female was killed on Wednesday.
“With the removal of two wolves, the lethal removal authorization and lethal removal permit are now expired,” the agency said in a news release.
Agency director Kelly Susewind last week authorized the killing of up to two members of the pack. That was after authorities documented five depredation events on cattle on private grazing lands since Aug. 22. Those attacks killed three head of livestock and injured two more, the agency said.
The attacks were all attributed to the Leadpoint pack, the agency said.
WDFW said it has not documented any additional wolf depredations in the Leadpoint pack territory since Sept. 19.
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb face off in debate for new U.S. House seat
BUTTE, Mont. — Republican Ryan Zinke is set to face Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a Thursday night debate in the race for a new U.S. House seat covering western Montana.
Zinke, a former U.S. interior secretary and former congressman, narrowly won the June Republican primary. He left Trump’s cabinet while under investigation by federal officials who later concluded he had lied in cases involving a Connecticut casino proposal and a real estate development project in his hometown of Whitefish.
In both cases prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges and Zinke has denied wrongdoing.
Tranel is an attorney and former Olympic rower. She cruised to victory in the Democratic primary, but faces in Zinke a well-financed opponent who has wide name recognition.
Lamb is a farmer from Norris who has not reported raising any money for his campaign.
The 2020 Census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in 30 years. The district is considered to lean Republican. Democrats are hoping to claim it as their first U.S. House seat in the state since 1997, when former Democratic Rep. Pat Williams left office.
Woman reportedly was shooting at a bird chirping loudly outside her van
BELLINGHAM — An armored police vehicle was called to the York neighborhood in this city Wednesday after a person reported seeing someone inside a suspected transient van point a handgun in their direction.
Police reportedly later found that a woman inside the van pointed a BB gun out the van window to shoot at a bird that was chirping loudly in a nearby bush.
Bellingham Police arrested Jill Christine Fox, 42, on suspicion of brandishing weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm Wednesday, according to the department’s incident log. Whatcom County Jail logs do not show that Fox was booked Wednesday.
Seattle area could see its warmest start to October in decades
SEATTLE — Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you.
With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
High temperatures across the area could break records Sunday, the weather service said.
Just like all of our hot-weather streaks this summer, this one is caused by a ridge of high pressure building over Western Washington, according to meteorologist Carly Kovacik.
That causes air to sink, and as it sinks it compresses and gets warmer, she said. Add to that a light offshore flow of air and this is what you get, she said.
No word on when it will cool down or if this will be the last of our unseasonably warm days, but in the meantime, don’t pack the shorts away quite yet.
Tacoma police shoot at suspect after downtown bar fight led to gunshots
TACOMA — A fight inside a downtown Tacoma bar Wednesday night led to a man firing a handgun inside the business, according to police. Officers responded and shot at a suspect, but no one was injured.
Tacoma Police Department said in a news release early Thursday morning that it will conduct both a criminal and administrative investigation.
Dispatchers received reports of a fight at a bar at about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue, police said. Police radio traffic indicated that a man pointed a gun at other patrons of The Office Bar & Grill before firing a gunshot and fleeing into a nearby alley.
Officers confronted the suspect and shot at him. A subsequent investigation showed no one was struck by gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody.
The man was hospitalized for medical reasons not related to the arrest. When he is released, he will be booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of three counts of first-degree assault.