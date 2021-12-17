Man in fight over barking dogs found guilty of murder
RICHLAND — A man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his neighbor at a southeast Washington motel in a fight over barking dogs.
Earnace Beasley Jr. denied stabbing William Bepler, 38, during the May 9, 2020, confrontation. But jurors in Beasley’s Benton County Superior Court trial didn’t believe him, returning a guilty verdict Wednesday for first-degree murder during a burglary, The Tri-City Herald reported.
The jury also found that Beasley, 67, was armed with a deadly weapon during the crime, which will lead to additional prison time. He’s being held without bail pending sentencing set for January.
The jury deliberated over two days after the trial, including jury selection, lasted about a week.
Beasley was in his motel room at the Economy Inn in Richland when Bepler’s girlfriend yelled at Beasley’s chihuahua-type dogs to stop barking. Both men were residents there. Beasley reportedly yelled back at her.
Bepler came out to yell at Beasley, returned to his room for a spatula and went to hit Beasley in the face, court documents said.
Prosecutors said Beasley then got a pocket knife, forced his way into Bepler’s room, climbed on him and hit him, according to court documents.
Beasley told Richland police he did not have a knife and that he “blacked out,” documents said.
Bepler had emergency surgery for a stab wounds but later died.
Man pleads guilty to throwing lit firework amid protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old man admitted he threw a large firework at the federal courthouse in Portland during mass protests last year.
Gabriel Agard-Berryhill pleaded guilty to willfully using an incendiary device in an attempt to damage the courthouse on July 28, 2020, causing more than $1,000 in damage, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Under a plea deal, his lawyer says he’s expected to be sentenced to time served with two years of supervised release for the felony conviction.
Agard-Berryhill appeared before U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut.
The firework struck protective wood covering the federal courthouse entrance and set it on fire, federal authorities said.
Agard-Berryhill told federal officers that an unknown man handed him what he thought was a spinner-type firework about the size of a piece of chalk that would rotate with varied colors when lit, according to a federal affidavit.
He said he was going to light it and throw it toward a street, but others said some people had post-traumatic stress from tear gas launched by federal officers and directed him instead to throw it toward the courthouse, according to court records.
Agard-Berryhill said he was shocked to hear the sound that it produced and it scared him, according to an affidavit. He told federal officers he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.
Car crash followed by shooting reported in Tacoma
TACOMA — Tacoma police were searching for a person suspected of crashing a car into a vehicle Wednesday night, then shooting at the car and fleeing, police said.
One person in the car was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Another passenger was injured in the collision.
The crash and shooting occurred about 9 p.m. near South Yakima Avenue and South 72nd Street, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. Multiple people called 911 to report the shooting.
Police said a man saw his ex-girlfriend in a car with other people, then started chasing the car in his own vehicle for a short distance before driving the other car off the roadway, where it collided with a tree. The man’s ex-girlfriend was injured in the crash.
Then, the man opened fire on the car, striking one person in the backseat in the elbow. Police said the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it. The gunman fled the scene in his car.
A third vehicle was struck by a car during the incident, police said, but it’s unclear how. The woman in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police investigating after man’s body found in Bellingham creek
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are investigating how a man’s body ended up in Squalicum Creek Tuesday evening but say there weren’t “any obvious signs of trauma.”
An autopsy on the man, who was between 45 and 50 years old, was planned for Wednesday to determine the cause of death, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday evening.
The man’s identity will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, Murphy wrote.
Police were called at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, to the 1000 block of Squalicum Way after a passerby reporting seeing what they believed was a body in the creek, Murphy reported. Officers responded, found the specific area of the creek and confirmed that it was a man’s body in the water.