Two Whatcom County deputies out of hospital after being shot responding to call
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Two Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies who were shot while responding to a call last week have been released from the hospital.
KING-TV reports Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson continue to recover after Joel Young allegedly shot them during a confrontation in Maple Falls Thursday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Young’s neighbor had started a burn pile in the yard that day and the smoke entered Young’s home, angering him, according to the Bellingham Police Department, which has taken over the investigation.
Young allegedly asked the neighbor to put the fire out and the two exchanged words, police said. Young then grabbed a shotgun and fired a round of birdshot toward the neighbor, police said.
Rathbun and Thompson responded and Young met the deputies outside, started yelling at them and fired at the deputies, according to police. The second deputy returned fire, and police said Young shot the second deputy. Both were shot in the head.
Young has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and is being held on $5 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.
COVID-19 outbreak grows at minimum security prison in southwest Washington
YACOLT, Wash. — Cases in a COVID-19 outbreak at a minimum security prison in southwest Washington have been climbing.
A Washington Department of Corrections bulletin Monday reported the number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 41 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, a nearly 193% increase since Friday, The Columbian reported.
The prison near Yacolt was placed on facility-wide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive.
Incarcerated individuals who test positive are being temporarily relocated to another unit to help stop virus spread, officials said.
Corrections officials also said six employees are included in the outbreak total.
Since the pandemic began, 322 incarcerated individuals and 65 staff members have tested positive, according to the DOC. Most f those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90% of the inmate population testing positive.
In December, the most recent data available online, Larch’s average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.
Salem, Ore., issues $138K fine over removal of more than 100 protected trees
SALEM, Ore. — Salem has issued a fine of more than $138,000 for the removal of 100-plus trees in south Salem.
According to the city, 48 of those trees were Oregon white oaks, which are protected, The Statesman Journal reported. The fine was issued to the property owners, property manager and a local tree service connected to the vacant property.
The owners also will be required to plant new trees that are equal in value to the trees removed.
City ordinances require city approval before removing some trees on private property, depending on the number, size and type of tree.
Officials told the Statesman Journal in December a permit application for the tree removal was neither submitted nor approved by Salem’s planning department.
Following public concern over the tree removal and questions from the Statesman Journal, staff in December began investigating.
Marion County property records list three individuals as owners. They appear to have owned the land for decades through a trust and are based out of Washington. It wasn’t clear if they plan to pay the fine or appeal.
They own several parcels of land in the area and the land where the trees were felled is zoned for commercial retail use after being rezoned from residential agricultural and developing residential in 2016.
No applications for development have been submitted to the city in recent years.
Warden High School locked down after gas line is damaged and leaks during construction
WARDEN, Wash. — Warden High School was put into a shelter-in-place scenario Monday morning after construction crews working nearby damaged an underground natural gas line.
“The contractor was using an augur and I have unconfirmed information that one of the utility markers had been moved,” said Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.
Foreman said no students, staff or construction workers were injured during the incident. Utility crews arrived about 30 minutes after the break occurred and shut off gas to the affected line so repairs could be made.
The school was put into a shelter-in-place mode as a precaution to ensure students and staff were safe. This means the doors and windows were closed and students ordinarily in portable classrooms were moved inside the main structure of the school as a safety precaution, Foreman said.
Once the scene was cleared and the gas line was cut off, students were provided with lunch and went back to their usual classroom schedules, Foreman added.