Coroner identifies cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
POULSBO, Wash. — The cyclist killed in a crash on Central Valley Road in Kitsap County has been identified as 63-year-old John Skubic of Poulsbo.
Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis released Skubic’s identity Saturday, saying that an autopsy was scheduled for this week.
Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ken Dickinson told the Kitsap Sun that a 28-year-old man driving on Central Valley Road crossed onto the shoulder and struck the cyclist.
The driver left the scene but was found a short time after the crash and was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.
Couple, granddaughter killed in Washington house fire
RAINIER, Wash. — A couple and their three-year-old granddaughter were killed in a house fire in western Washington.
Authorities said the house in Rainier was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived early Saturday morning.
A 20-year-old woman escaped through a window but the couple, who were in their 40s, and the girl perished despite rescue efforts.
Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King told KIRO-TV access to the house along a cul-de-sac with a narrow dirt road was difficult and there was no nearby water supply. The cause was under investigation.
Woman killed when vehicle crashes into her Oregon home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 67-year-old woman was killed when a driver accused of being under the influence of intoxicants crashed his vehicle into her Oregon home.
A 63-year-old man who was in the house in the town of Keizer north of Salem was seriously injured. Police said the driver of the vehicle left the roadway twice and hit a power pole before crashing into the home.
The woman died at the scene and the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The 41-year-old driver was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter, reckless driving, driving under the influence and a probation violation.
Cops: Woman shot twice in Fife while trying to get stolen car back from thief
FIFE, Wash. — Police here say a woman was shot twice Monday morning while chasing down the person who stole a car from outside her home. The woman is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a man and woman were letting their vehicle warm up outside their Fife residence Monday morning when a person got in the vehicle and drove off. Fife Police Department assistant chief Dave Woods said the homeowners were alerted to what was happening and got in another vehicle to chase the thief.
The two followed for about two blocks until they came to an intersection at Celebration Avenue East and Radiance Boulevard East where a confrontation between the people in the two vehicles unfolded.
Woods said the person suspected of stealing the car shot the woman in the back and the side, then fled on foot, leaving the stolen car behind. Police responded about 6:40 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in that area.
The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital.
The intersection where the shooting occurred was closed while police processed evidence. Police are continuing to investigate.
Wrong-way crash in Sumner ends with one hospitalized, one in custody
SUMNER, Wash. — A driver going the wrong way on state Route 167 in Sumner early Monday morning collided head-on with another vehicle, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Washington State Patrol troopers said the wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on southbound state Route 167 near 24th Street East, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Trooper Robert Reyer said in a tweet that both lanes of traffic were blocked for several hours while emergency crews responded.
Reyer said the person whose vehicle was struck by the wrong-way driver suffered injuries that were serious but not life threatening. The driver who caused the crash was not injured.
Man dies, woman injured in early morning house fire in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Great Falls man died and a woman suffered burns in a house fire early Monday, Great Falls Fire Rescue said.
The fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. and involved a house and a vehicle, officials said.
The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Salt Lake City, ABC Fox Montana reports.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials have not released the name of the man who died.