Three credited with saving woman from burning car in Spokane
SPOKANE — Firefighters here are crediting three passersby with rescuing a woman from a burning car after a rollover crash.
The Spokane Fire Department said the crash happened Thursday night and that the driver was trapped in the car.
The drivers in other cars stopped to help and pulled the woman from the car as its engine burned, KREM-TV reported. They worked frantically after seeing a car seat in the back, but there was no child inside.
In a press release, the fire department said that if the passersby hadn’t stopped to help, the woman likely would have died.
Jury: Man guilty of murder in woman’s death on reservation
YAKIMA — A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday evening in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama reservation.
Jordan Everett Stevens was also found guilty Thursday of discharging a firearm while committing a crime, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Minthorn, 25, was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered in the hills north of Brownstown in a closed area of the Yakama reservation on May 29, 2019. She had been shot in the head.
The trial was in federal court because Minthorn and Stevens are Native American and the murder occurred on tribal land, where the FBI often assumes jurisdiction in violent crimes.
Witnesses showed investigators where Minthorn’s body was placed. A witness said she believed Minthorn was killed for talking to FBI agents about something Stevens and another witness had done, according to a trial brief.
Witnesses said they picked Minthorn up near a Toppenish homeless encampment known as The Compound. From there, they drove to the closed area of the reservation where Minthorn was shot, one of the witnesses said.
The trial began Monday, and the federal government rested its case Thursday. The jury reached its verdict in about two hours.
Man guilty of manslaughter for crash that killed two teenagers
ALBANY, Ore. — A Woodland, Wash., man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home, Ore., teens in a head-on drunk driving crash.
A 12-member jury found 22-year-old Austyn Hillsman guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
The verdict was delivered on Friday, at the conclusion of Hillsman’s four-day trial in Linn County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for late July.
The crash on May 23, 2020 on Highway 228 near Brownsville killed siblings Caleb Simonis and Shelby Simonis. Their sibling Kylee Simonis was seriously injured.
Hillsman’s Ford F-250 was going east when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Pilot with the siblings inside, according to the Oregon State Police.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Hillsman’s blood alcohol content was .23 percent.
Hillsman was facing first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault charges, but he was found guilty of lesser included offenses because the jury found that extreme indifference to the value of human life was not a factor in the crimes.
Two dead, two hurt in shooting in White Center near West Seattle
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Authorities say two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting that happened just south of Seattle in White Center. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the commercial area Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle around 5:50 p.m. told KCPQ-TV that four people arrived at the hospital and two of them died shortly after arriving.
The spokesperson said one patient is in serious condition, and another is in critical condition.
Officers will be unarmed at Portland State University
PORTLAND — Portland State University said Friday its police officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by Sept. 1.
The university had said it would make that change in 2020, but it was unable to meet that goal. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The initial announcement of disarming officers on PSU’s campus came about two years after university police fatally shot Jason Washington, a Black man who was reportedly attempting to break up a fight.
PSU President Stephen Percy wrote in a message to the campus community that Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton has committed to beginning unarmed campus patrols before the start of the fall term.
“I appreciate the leadership of Chief Halliburton and members of the CPSO team for their commitment to innovation in campus safety,” Percy wrote.
Percy formed the Reimagine Campus Safety Committee last year to plan new safety strategies.