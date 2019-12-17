Man sentenced to 15 years in Testicle Festival shuttle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a 44-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing the fatal crash of a shuttle car after leaving a festival in western Montana.
James William Bayford’s sentencing on Monday followed a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent homicide and six counts of negligent endangerment.
Prosecutors said Bayford was riding in the shuttle to Missoula after being kicked out of the now-defunct Testicle Festival in August 2017. They say he jerked the steering wheel, causing the modified Jeep Wrangler to roll over on Interstate 90.
Killed in the crash were 33-year-old Vannessa Anderson and 36-year-old Donny Barlow. Friends and relatives of the victims attended Monday’s sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors had asked District Judge Robert “Dusty” Dechamps to sentence Bayford to 30 years in prison.
Washington House members split on party lines over Trump impeachment
SPOKANE — The 10 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Washington are mostly splitting along party lines when it comes to voting on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Six Democrats in the delegation told the Associated Press they plan to vote yes on both articles of impeachment.
The seventh Democrat, Rep. Adam Smith, said he is undecided.
All three House Republicans from Washington said they will vote no on the articles of impeachment.
A vote is expected later this week.
Evergreen State sees more doctor visits because of the flu
SEATTLE — More cases of the flu have been reported by this point in the year than is usual in Washington and around the country.
In the first week of December, 3.2 percent of doctor visits nationwide were from people with an influenza-like illness, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Seattle Times reported. The national baseline — which uses date from the previous three seasons — is 2.4 percent.
Washington is one of the places with particularly high flu activity, along with Nebraska, Puerto Rico and a swath of Southern states stretching from Texas to Virginia, according to the CDC.
In Washington, 4.4 percent of doctor visits were from people with a flu-like illness — far above the state’s 1.5 percent baseline. And 2.78 percent of King County doctor visits were from flu patients, compared to a baseline of 1.45 percent.
Snowmobile rider unhurt in avalanche near Cooke City
BILLINGS, Mont. — A snowmobile rider escaped injury after being caught in an avalanche Saturday in southern Montana, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The avalanche was triggered by the rider and was one of three triggered near Cooke City that day, the Billings Gazette reported.
Though the rider was uninjured, the snowmobile was “trashed,” the center reported.
The center described the avalanche as a hard slab avalanche between 2 and 4 feet deep. A hard slab avalanche involves hard, dense snow. In that instance, the hard slab avalanche “broke on weak layers below a couple feet of snow that fell last week,” the center wrote in a report.
The avalanche appeared to have happened on the east facing aspect of the far south shoulder of Mt. Abundance.
Avalanche danger near Cooke City was rated by the center as “considerable” Sunday but had improved to “moderate” by Monday.