Congress approves $2.6B for maintenance, environmental cleanup of Hanford nuclear site
RICHLAND — The budget at Hanford nuclear reservation for the current fiscal year will be nearly $128 million more than proposed by the Biden administration and about $25 million above the fiscal 2021 budget.
The U.S. Senate approved the budget last week as part of a massive spending bill for the fiscal year that began in October. The Tri-City Herald reports the spending package includes a record high amount of nearly $2.6 billion for maintenance and environmental cleanup of the site in Eastern Washington.
But even that amount falls shy of cleanup costs, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., pointed out in budget hearings. Congress would need to budget for than $11 billion a year for the next 57 years to complete Hanford cleanup, she said.
The 580-square-mile Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
Hanford contains approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks, representing one of DOE’s largest environmental risks and most complex challenges.
Idaho Democratic Party elects a new party chair following recent resignation
BOISE —The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee has elected a new party chair.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, a Boise Democrat, was selected during Saturday’s Annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala.
Necochea has served as a state representative in Boise’s District 19 since her election in 2019 and is the current assistant minority leader of the party.
“Sadly, our unbalanced political landscape is dominated by extremism, conspiracy theories, and mean-spirited tactics,” Necochea said in a news release. “These distractions leave too many Idahoans behind. I look forward to working with Idaho Democrats across the state to elect leaders who will focus on what Idahoans really need: a strong economy, great schools, and a wonderful quality of life.”
Before joining the Legislature, she spent 10 years working in policy research and advocacy work for nonprofits, including serving as director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. She was part of the committee that launched the ballot initiative campaign that expanded Medicaid in Idaho.
The new chair graduated from Boise High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s in economics from Pomona College and a master’s in public affairs at Princeton University. She was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study microfinance in Peru.
Necochea’s selection follows the resignation of Fred Cornforth. Cornforth, who was appointed in March 2021, stepped down in January after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to the Idaho Democratic Party.
Southwestern Washington man convicted of sex trafficking teen runaways
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A federal jury in Portland, Ore., has found a Vancouver, Wash., man guilty in a teen sex-trafficking scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The jury found 34-year-old Johnl Jackson guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking; three counts of sex trafficking of a child; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; and three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a Department of Justice news release.
He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, The Columbian reported.
In 2016, Jackson began coaching Keonte Scott, of Vancouver, on how to traffic Vancouver resident Diana Petrovic, according to the news release. Then they began using Petrovic to recruit and traffic girls.
By 2019, several girls reported to law enforcement they were trafficked by Scott and Petrovic, the Department of Justice said. In one instance a 14-year-old and 15-year-old who ran away from their homes in Lane County, Oregon, said they met the pair at a mall. Scott and Petrovic gave the girls drugs and alcohol and later took them to Portland to be sold for sex. The girls eventually escaped, the news release said.
Ex-prison nurse charged with sexual assault of women in custody at correctional facility
PORTLAND — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment that accuses a former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse of sexually assaulting a dozen women in custody at the state women’s prison.
Tony Klein, 37, has been charged with 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said Monday.
The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017 Klein committed various forms of sexual assault including aggravated sexual abuse and “some resulting in bodily injury,” the Justice Department said. Klein also faces charges of four counts of perjury related to a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct while he was a nurse at the facility, the attorney’s office said.
During a court hearing Monday, Klein through his attorney pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.