Portland to increase homeless camp removals
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland said Wednesday it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks beginning Monday.
The “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number and size of the encampments have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began, KOIN-TV reported.
From March to July 2020, campsite removals ceased altogether following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Multnomah County Health Department. Officials said removals since have resumed but in a drastically reduced capacity following a revised protocol for campsites that posed the greatest health and safety risks.
Before the pandemic, about 50 campsites were removed every week. But for the past year, the city removed an average of five campsites each week, leaving a build-up of trash, needles and other biohazardous waste, officials said.
While the number of locations with over 10 structures was four or five before the pandemic, now it is nearly 30, officials said.
Eviction notices at campsites could be posted starting Monday for reasons including untreated sewage, biohazardous materials, blocked ADA access, violence, fire risk, and impeding school operations, among others.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and every other Portland Commissioner released a joint statement Wednesday, saying the city is currently looking at city-owned properties for viable shelter or camping sites as part of the Shelter to Housing Continuum project.
Man arrested, accused of stealing purses from Asian women
SEATTLE — Officers have arrested a man they think has been stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen women in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill neighborhoods, police said Wednesday.
Detectives believe he’s one of two men who has been approaching mostly Asian women between 40 and 80 years old outside grocery stores, then grabbing their bags and fleeing in a vehicle, The Seattle Times reported.
The man arrested was allegedly involved in about 14 cases of theft at Asian markets in Seattle from early April to mid-May, according to probable-cause documents. Police said most of the women had from $50 to $10,000 of cash in their purses as well as credit cards, cellphones, drivers licenses and jewelry.
In each theft, according to officers, two men pulled a vehicle without license plates up next to the victim’s car, one got out, grabbed the woman’s purse or bag and they drove away.
A detective who was familiar with the man from a separate investigation, noticed him showing “a lot of cash” on social media a few hours after one of the thefts, documents said. Police arrested him Tuesday in Renton, according to probable-cause documents.
Officers say they recovered a loaded handgun from the man and booked him into the King County Jail on investigation of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.
Montana superintendent supports lifting school mask mandates
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s head of public instruction wrote a letter to school superintendents on Wednesday strongly recommending that districts end their mask mandates and make the wearing of face coverings a personal choice starting in the fall.
State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen’s letter also offers support to schools that decide to lift mask mandates for the remainder of the school year and for summer programs, KULR-TV reported.
“We cannot enter another school year subjecting our students to any additional loss of instruction time,” Arntzen wrote. “We also cannot perpetuate the notion that masks will be a permanent feature in or state’s classrooms.”
In February, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order urging schools to make reasonable efforts to follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Office of Public Instruction, Arntzen noted in her letter.
The CDC still recommends wearing face coverings in schools.
The Montana Federation of Public Employees, which has teachers among its members, said masking decisions should be made locally.
“MFPE celebrates the fact that many Montanans are ready to get vaccinated and unmask,” MFPE President Amanda Curtis said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that our superintendent of public instruction either doesn’t understand or doesn’t honor the local control system of Montana public education established in our constitution, a system in which school boards and employees work together to make the decision that best fits their community.”
COVID-19 vaccinations have been approved for children 12 and older, meaning most students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.
Missoula County Public Schools has decided to require masks through the end of the current school year, while districts in Bozeman, Helena and East Helena are still considering the issue.