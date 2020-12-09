Oregon board suspends pediatrician’s license
PORTLAND — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of Portland Dr. Paul Thomas, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients, including one involving a child who contracted tetanus and required hospitalization.
According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The medical board wrote: “The Board finds that Licensee’s conduct has breached the standard of care and has placed the health and safety of many of his patients at serious risk of harm.”
Thomas, who practices in the Portland area, had a history of misleading parents, the board found.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics along Barnes Road, did not respond to a request for comment. His office also did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment from the Associated Press.
The order said Thomas repeatedly misled parents about vaccines.
Two children jump from window to escape fire
SPOKANE — Two children had to jump from a third-floor window of a Spokane apartment building to escape a fire that was caused after the family’s Christmas tree burst into flames.
A 9-year-old boy who jumped as people gathered below had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out but fire officials said his injuries were not life threatening. The boy’s 5-year-old sister, who also jumped, was not injured.
KHQ-TV reported the fire occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a large apartment complex on the city’s South Hill.
The third-story window was about 25 feet above the ground, said Julie O’Berg of the Spokane Fire Department.
The father, Kevin Hulme, was not in the apartment when the tree caught fire. His wife ran to get help but could not re-enter the apartment because of smoke.
Thick smoke poured out of the apartment as people gathered outside and urged the children to jump.
After helping his sister jump, the boy jumped and fell head-first, witness Trevor Main said.
Bellingham library cuts services amid tensions
BELLINGHAM — Tensions at the homeless encampment on the lawns of the Bellingham Public Library and City Hall has forced suspension of the library’s popular curbside pickup program, Mayor Seth Fleetwood announced Monday night.
Also at Monday’s online meeting, Fleetwood promised an announcement within the next few days regarding an end to the monthlong tent camp, whose residents are protesting a lack of shelter for people without homes across Whatcom County.
Whatcom County officials are discussing purchasing 50 or more mini homes referred to as “pallet shelters,” and Bellingham is working to find a location for the units and an organization to manage a pallet shelter enclave.
Court sets $50,000 bail for Port Orchard man
OLYMPIA — Thurston County Superior Court set bail at $50,000 Monday for a 27-year-old man and Trump rally participant who allegedly fired his gun at counter-protesters Saturday.
Olympia police arrested Christopher M. Guenzler Dec. 5 on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault for his alleged involvement in a class between Trump supporters and antifa members. He appeared in court Monday for his preliminary appearance as police continue to investigate the case and search for a still unidentified victim.
The court found probable cause for assault in the second degree while armed with a firearm. Judge Carol Murphy set bail at $50,000, which is less than the $100,000 requested by the prosecution, citing a substantial risk he may commit a violent crime.
Idahoans mostly slowed Thanksgiving travel
BOISE — Transportation officials in Idaho have reported that highway and interstate traffic volumes on Thanksgiving Day were down in most of the state except eastern Idaho.
Data from the state Department of Transportation shows about 20 percent fewer cars in northern Idaho and about 8 percent fewer cars near the Oregon state line compared to 2019, Boise State Public Radio reported.
However, traffic headed south to Utah increased by 23 percent on Interstate 84 near the border and about 5 percent on Interstate 15, officials said. Vehicle counts on state highways were also up in eastern Idaho compared to last year.
Seattle police settle wrongful-death lawsuit
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle will pay the family of Che Taylor $1.5 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed after two police officers shot and killed Taylor outside a Wedgwood neighborhood home.
A federal judge two months ago ordered the case to trial, after evidence raised questions about whether Taylor was actually armed when he was shot, The Seattle Times reported.
The police department found the Feb. 21, 2016 shooting fell within department policy and King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg declined to file criminal charges against Michael Spaulding and Todd Miller, saying the officers had perceived their lives were in danger as they tried to arrest Taylor for being a felon in unlawful possession of a handgun.