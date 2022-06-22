Neighbors shoot at each other in argument; two killed, one injured
TONASKET, Wash. — Two people died and one was seriously hurt Monday after two neighbors shot at each other during an argument in eastern Washington, according to the Okanogan sheriff.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said a shooting was reported around 1:05 p.m. near Tonasket, KREM-TV reported.
Scott Pollock, 61, told deputies he was shot by his neighbor. Pollock reported that he and his spouse had gone to the neighbor’s house to discuss ongoing construction they were helping with and an argument started, the sheriff said.
Pollock told deputies he exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old neighbor Raymond Smith, and that he believed a gunshot had hit Smith in the chest, according to the sheriff.
Deputies went to Smith’s house and found Smith and 56-year-old Kimberly Smith dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. The circumstances surrounding Kimberly Smith’s death weren’t immediately known.
Pollock was taken to a local hospital and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his gunshot injuries.
Separate shootings kill two people in Everett and two in Seattle
EVERETT, Wash. — Police say two people were killed in Everett and two people were killed on Monday and early Tuesday in Seattle in separate shootings.
Everett Police said two men were fatally shot and a man in his 40s was hospitalized on Monday afternoon, The Seattle Times reported. Officers found the three men at an Everett house on Lexington Avenue with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead, police said.
Officers are working to identify the suspect, who police say fled before they arrived. Officer Kerby Duncan said police are investigating the connections between the three men.
In a separate shooting early Tuesday, police say a woman and man were killed in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers found the woman and man with gunshot wounds at a parked car at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Both died at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Man killed in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
Police found the man who was shot upon arrival to the scene. When medics from Seattle Fire Department arrived, they declared him dead.
Police haven’t released the name of the man, nor other details.
Victims identified in last week’s fatal rafting incident on Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY — A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River.
John Coleman of Berkeley, Calif., and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned June 14, on the North Fork of the Nooksack River the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
The son’s name wasn’t released by the sheriff’s office, nor was the name of anyone else in the raft at the time of the incident.
Body of rafter, 21, recovered after weeklong search along Payette River
GEM COUNTY — After a week of searching, the Gem County Sheriff’s office reported that the body of Everette Jackson had been found on Sunday afternoon.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said in a news release. “We are grateful to all of the emergency responders and volunteers who made this recovery possible.”
Jackson was a 21-year-old from Raceland, La., who went missing June 11, in the Payette River. A witness saw Jackson fall from his tube and go under the water near the Gem County Island Sports Complex in Emmett. He didn’t resurface, according to the witness.
Volunteers and rescue crews have spent the past eight days combing the area for Jackson. A volunteer found the body two miles downstream from where he disappeared.
A family member positively identified his body.