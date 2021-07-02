Fireworks fight preceded fatal shooting
SEATTLE — An argument over fireworks escalated into a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and injured three other people Monday night at Alki Beach in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.
A 19-year-old suspected gunman waived his appearance at his initial court hearing Wednesday afternoon, when a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, The Seattle Times reported.
Tilorae Shepherd was identified by his family members as the person killed.
“He was a good, hardworking man with children,” his mother, Tunisia Shepherd, told the newspaper Wednesday. “I’m grieving the loss of my son.”
At 11:56 p.m. Monday, Seattle police responded to 911 calls about the shooting and found a man lying partially in the street with gunshot wounds, according to the probable cause statement. Shepherd died at the scene.
A 911 caller said he witnessed a man firing a gun as the shooter left the scene with an injured man, who also appeared to have been shot, the statement says. Sgt. Randy Huserik, a police spokesperson, said detectives are trying to determine how many people fired weapons.
Another man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, the statement says. That man told police he saw someone shoot Shepherd in the face during a dispute over fireworks and when he turned to run, he was shot, according to the statement. He also identified the shooter in a police photo montage, documents said.
Protest medic sues city of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A protest medic who works as an intensive care unit nurse at Oregon Health and Sciences University filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court against the city of Portland and the police officer who arrested him.
Tyler Cox claims his constitutional rights were violated Aug. 31 when Officer Thomas Clark tackled him after police declared a riot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Video shows Cox was moving with the crowd away from officers.
The 27-page complaint alleges Clark punched Cox in the face and head “a minimum of five times.”
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Clark and considering criminal charges.
Last month, District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced an assault charge against another police officer for allegedly hitting a protester in the head from behind. Schmidt referred another case to the Oregon Department of Justice for possible charges. That contributed to the police bureau’s entire Rapid Response Team resigning, though they kept their jobs within the police bureau.
Cox suffered a traumatic brain injury that’s improved but not fully resolved, his attorney Joe Piucci told OPB.
Police charged Cox with assaulting a public safety officer and three misdemeanors. Those charges were dropped.
Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said he couldn’t comment on the pending litigation. City Attorney Robert Taylor also declined comment on the suit, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Huckleberry pickers find human remains in western Montana
SUPERIOR, Mont. — Huckleberry pickers found human remains near an Interstate 90 rest area in western Montana near the Idaho border that may be those of a couple missing since late 2017, Mineral County officials said Thursday.
The remains were found Wednesday afternoon near the westbound off-ramp to the rest area, Sheriff Mike Toth said.
An investigator with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation determined there were two sets of bones, Toth said.
Suzanne Michelle Labelle, 24, and Sherwin Fernandez Lamando Jr., 25, were reported missing by Labelle’s mother in December 2017 after the mother received a suicide note in the mail, Toth said.
Their families are from California, but the couple were last known to have been in Issaquah, Wash., Toth said.
Their car — with an Arkansas license plate on it — was found at the rest stop on Dec. 1, 2017, but a search turned up no sign of the couple.
The bones, which had been scattered, were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula Thursday for DNA analysis to confirm the identities, Toth said. Investigators did not find a weapon, he said.
No other people have been reported missing in the area, Toth said. He has notified their families.
DNA provides analysis of girl’s remains found in duffel bag
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police released new information on Thursday about a young girl whose body was found near a scenic rest stop near the Oregon Coast last year.
The body was found in a duffel bag on December 10, 2020 at a rest stop along the heavily wooded H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor near Lincoln City, KOIN reported.
Officials now say the girl was likely between the age of 7 and 9, had hazel or brown eyes, brown or black hair, and light brown skin with no freckles.
She was wearing a pull-up diaper.
Police say it’s possible that the child was never reported missing and may not have been seen since November 2020. Since she was found, detectives have definitively ruled out more than 60 potential missing kids.