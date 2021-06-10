Much of southern Oregon resort along the Rogue River destroyed in fire
MERLIN, Ore. — A fire has destroyed much of a resort along the Rogue River in Southern Oregon, authorities said.
The Rural Metro fire department in Josephine County confirmed a “major fire incident” around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Galice Resort west of Grants Pass, The Statesman Journal reported.
Local, state and federal agencies responded to put out the blaze. The resort’s restaurant and store burned, while the lodge may have been less impacted, authorities said.
Oregon Forestry officials said the blaze spread to the wildland, igniting five small fires around the property and that helicopters and a plane were used in addition to firefighting on the ground to stop the fire from spreading.
Rural Metro firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. Fire officials said no injuries were reported.
Galice Resort has been at the center of Rogue River rafting and outdoor culture. It has a restaurant overlooking the river, cabins for rent, and offers shuttles, river trips and rentals.
Mary Lou Thomason, whose family has owned the combination restaurant, store and rafting service since 1981, told the Grants Pass Daily Courier, “It went so fast.”
Oregon Legislature’s measure expands options for affordable housing
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature has approved a measure expanding options for the development of affordable housing.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the final version of Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Senate 25-5 on Tuesday. It previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown.
The bill will restrict local jurisdictions’ ability to deny affordable housing developments on land not zoned for residential use within urban growth boundaries and allow for increased density in certain situations.
The bill will make it easier for public housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and religious institutions to push affordable housing projects through local zoning and conditional use development processes.
Sen. President Peter Courtney, the measure’s chief sponsor, said the effort is about more than creating new opportunities for affordable housing, it’s about creating them specifically where they’re needed.
Debt collector must return $475,000 to Washington consumers, lawsuit says
SEATTLE — A Denver-based collection agency must return about $475,000 it collected improperly from up to 5,000 Washington consumers after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson prevailed in a lawsuit alleging unlawful debt-collection practices.
Ferguson’s office says Machol & Johannes must also forgive as much as $250,000 in fees and costs for hundreds of people, and pay $414,000 to the attorney general’s office to cover investigation costs, The Seattle Times reported.
Ferguson filed the lawsuit against Machol & Johannes in King County Superior Court in 2020, after a King County Superior Court judge notified his office that the company had filed improper wage-garnishment applications.
The agency violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act and Collection Agency Act by unlawfully assessing fees and failing to provide consumers with information about legally required garnishment exemptions, according to the lawsuit.
The Attorney General’s Office will mail checks and notices directly to eligible consumers, accompanied by a letter explaining the resolution.
Man on electric scooter dies after being hit by semi-truck in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday afternoon involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent.
Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter at Washington Ave North and West Meeker Street just after 2:15 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.
Emergency crews said the man in his 50s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries.
Witnesses said the man on the scooter was weaving in and out of traffic when he did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street.
Two dead in head-on crash on State Route 105
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Two Grays Harbor County residents are dead after a two-car head-on crash on State Route 105 at O’Leary Creek about 5 miles south of Aberdeen.
A Washington State Patrol report said Rolman L. Martinez Juarez, 29, of Aberdeen, and Robyn S. Sweet-Smith, 45, of Westport, died at the scene.
According to the State Patrol report, Martinez was northbound in a 2009 Nissan Altima and crossed the center line near mile post 40, striking the 2009 Honda Civic driven by Sweet-Smith head-on shortly before 4:40 p.m.
“Tragically neither driver survived. There were no other occupants,” Tweeted Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, State Patrol District 8 Public Information Officer, shortly after the crash.