Man found guilty of man’s murder tackled in court after verdict confirmed
TACOMA — The defendant in a Pierce County murder trial Monday threw an object toward prosecutors as the judge confirmed the man’s guilty verdict, prompting deputies to tackle and use a stun gun on him.
Andrew Pointer was convicted by a jury in Superior Court of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Aug. 4, 2019, shooting of Lawrence Jeffries, 38, The News Tribune reported.
Judge James Orlando was polling the jury for verdict confirmation when Pointer grabbed and hurled the object. County deputies used a stun gun on the man as about eight of them detained and removed him from the courtroom.
During the five-week trial, Pointer argued he shot Jeffries in self defense.
Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a “long-time disagreement” over how Pointer should treat his girlfriend, whom Jeffries used to date and with whom he had a 16-year-old daughter, according to charging documents.
Pointer and Jeffries fought at a Lake Tapps gathering and the next day Pointer shot Jeffries and fled in a car, prosecutors said.
Pointer said he got control of Jeffries’ firearm during a scuffle and fired one shot at Jeffries.
Pointer is set to be sentenced in April.
Idaho files lawsuit to end tent city encampment in Boise
BOISE — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit to end a tent city encampment protest on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn near the Statehouse in Boise.
The lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court in Ada County contends the tent city isn’t symbolic but instead is being used by people illegally as a place to live. The lawsuit requests a judge to order the tent city’s removal.
“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property,” Little said in a statement. “Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests.”
The lawsuit lists as defendants Boise Mutual Aid, 10 named individuals and 50 unidentified individuals.
The lawsuit said the tent city is a public health hazard with feces, vomit, urine, rotting food, needles and other trash. The lawsuit states that one of the people living in the tent city battered an unnamed state lawmaker.
Protestors say skyrocketing home prices and rents have made worse the homeless problem in Boise. They say Boise officials haven’t done enough to meet their needs, and that homeless people are harassed by police.
Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed
WALLA WALLA — A man who had formerly been on death row for the 1999 murders of his wife and her two daughters was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday, state Department of Corrections officials said.
Corrections officials said Dayva Cross, 62, was pronounced dead about 1:15 p.m. after he was found in a shower, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Officials said a suspect has been identified and moved to “appropriate housing” pending further investigation.
The Walla Walla County Coroner’s office confirmed Sunday that the death is considered a homicide. Walla Walla Police Department detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson told the newspaper Monday afternoon that movement in the unit where Cross died remains restricted.
On March 6, 1999, after arguing with wife Anouchka Baldwin, Cross stabbed her to death along with her daughters Salome Holly, 18, and Amanda Baldwin, 15, in Snoqualmie. He was arrested after another daughter of Anouchka Baldwin’s, then 13, escaped and called police.
A King County Superior Court jury decided in 2001 that Cross should be put to death, rejecting pleas by his lawyers that he was mentally ill and should not be executed.
His death sentence was converted to life in prison when Washington’s Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the state’s use of capital punishment was unconstitutional.
Oregon man sues for $43.5 million over paralysis after having brain surgery
BEND, Ore. — A La Pine man is suing St. Charles Health System in Bend for $43.5 million after complications from brain surgery left him paralyzed.
Jackie Dale Yeley filed the lawsuit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, through attorneys with the Barton Law Group, The Bulletin reported.
The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice and also names Bend-based surgery provider Northwest Brain and Spine. St. Charles was served with the lawsuit on Friday, according to spokeswoman Lisa Goodman.
“We feel deep compassion for Mr. Yeley and his family managing this situation,” she wrote The Bulletin. “But we believe St. Charles caregivers provided excellent care, and we are confident that any fact finder will agree.”
On Jan. 8, 2020, Yeley underwent a neurological procedure at St. Charles Bend to address numbness in his left foot and “vague left leg pain.”