Nature reserve buys ranch, grows to more than 700 square miles
BILLINGS, Mont. — A privately owned nature reserve that’s trying to build a Connecticut-sized park where bison and other wildlife can freely roam on the U.S. Northern Plains says it is purchasing a 50-square mile ranch that abuts the Charles M. Russel National Wildlife refuge.
The deal for the 73 Ranch in Central Montana along the Musselshell River expands the size of the American Prairie Reserve to more than 700 square miles. The purchase price was not disclosed, The Billings Gazette reported.
Since 2001, the reserve has been trying to stitch together millions of acres of adjoining public and private lands to create a vast wildlife preserve.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management attempted to buy the 73 ranch in August, in part to provide access to landlocked areas hunters were eager to reach. The deal fell through after a government-ordered appraisal did not meet the seller’s terms.
The reserve has more than 800 bison and has said it plans to increase its herds to thousands of animals in coming decades.
A decision from federal officials is pending on the reserve’s proposal to alter grazing leases for its bison on property it leases north of the Missouri River. The proposal has been strongly opposed by many property owners in the area and Republicans including Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Man found dead after shooting in Montana city
BUTTE, Mont. — A 42-year-old Montana man was found dead following a shooting at a house in Butte, according to authorities.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on South Main Street in Butte at 6:55 p.m. Sunday and found that a man had been shot, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said.
The unidentified victim was taken to St. James Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Several people at the scene were detained or questioned. Authorities say there is no continuing threat to the public, KECI-TV reported.
Two 17-year-olds die in eastern Idaho avalanche
DRIGGS, Idaho — Two 17-year-old eastern Idaho boys have died in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.
Family members identified them as Kade McKinlay and Janson Webster, each from Rigby.
The Teton County sheriff’s office said the two died Friday in the avalanche reported at about 3 p.m. Search and rescue teams from Teton and Madison counties in Idaho, and Teton County in Wyoming, responded and recovered the bodies.
The cause of the avalanche remains under investigation.
Family members tell East Idaho News that McKinlay and Webster, along with two other friends, were snowmobiling and skiing in the Relay Ridge area when the avalanche occurred.
FBI investigates ATM explosion at Centralia bank
CENTRALIA, Wash. — The FBI and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion in Centralia Sunday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department.
An ATM exploded at the First Security Bank at 604 S. Tower Ave around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. The explosion was caused by an “unknown improvised explosive device” that two unidentified suspects used to gain entry into the ATM, KING-5 reported.
Following the explosion, the suspects emptied the contents of the ATM and fled the area, police said. They were seen driving a late 1990s to early 2000s light-colored four-door Honda Accord. One of the suspects is a white male, police say.
Evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000 square foot area, police say. Volunteers from the Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service helped police gather evidence at the crime scene, police said.
Tacoma police investigating shootings that left two dead overnight
TACOMA — Police here are investigating two shootings that occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning that left a teenage boy and a man dead.
The first shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. when police responded to a shooting victim in the 9100 block of South Alaska Street, according to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department. When officers arrived, a teenage boy was found unresponsive in the street and CPR was started.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
A second shooting was reported at about 12:24 a.m. Monday when South Sound 911 received multiple reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of South 93rd Street.
There, officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
It’s unclear what led up to either shooting. Police are continuing to investigate. The fatal shootings are the 29th and 30th homicides in the city this year.