Oregon officials close Chinook salmon harvest in Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River.
The agency prohibited the harvest on the mainstem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30, The News-Review reported.
The primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years. Officials said 64 of the species returned from the Pacific Ocean to the South Umpqua River this past year, while only 29 returned in 2018.
Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they said was affected in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures.
The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a department spokeswoman said.
Oregon girl dies and her brother is missing after being swept into ocean
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning.
The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said.
Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby city of Seaside, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy.
A police officer initially found the man struggling to get out of the water, while the girl was farther offshore. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The father’s condition was not immediately available. The hours-long search for the boy was suspended once it became dark.
Small plane crashes in Montana; no signs of life seen
BILLINGS, Mont. — A small airplane crashed near Billings, and there were “no signs of life” in the wreckage, Yellowstone County officials said Sunday.
The Cessna 182 crashed around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The wreckage was found Sunday morning between Billings and Roundup, Sheriff Mike Linder told the Billings Gazette.
Linder said his office was still trying to determine how many people were on board. The FAA said the airplane had four occupants. A Cessna 182 is a single-engine airplane, usually with four seats.
It appeared the airplane hit a guy-wire on a 200-foot antenna tower on a mountain, went off the edge and tumbled down the side of the mountain, Linder said.
Glacier National Park’s Sperry Chalet reopens after fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A chalet in Glacier National Park is ready to begin taking reservations for the first time since a wildfire gutted the structure, officials said
The Sperry Chalet is expected to begin taking reservations online this morning at 8 a.m., KECI-TV reported.
The chalet dormitory fell prey to a wildfire in August 2017 and required a reconstruction of the facility, National Park Service officials said.
The park service authorized at least $12 million to rebuild the chalet, which is located at the end of a 6.7-mile hike in the park.
The chalet will be available for stays from July 18 to Sept. 13.
Both the Granite and Sperry chalets in the park are normally booked for the summer within 10 to 15 minutes, officials said.
Idaho company agrees to $5 million settlement over fatal crash
BOISE — An Idaho company agreed to pay $5 million to the daughters of a woman killed by one of its employees in a drunk-driving crash.
BSR Ventures and former employee Larry Halbert agreed last month to pay the family of Cheryl Miller to settle a lawsuit filed over her December 2017 death, the Idaho-Press Tribune reported.
At the time of the accident, Halbert was an employee driving a truck owned by Advanced Heating and Cooling, a business name assumed by BSR Ventures.
Halbert crossed the center line on U.S. 93 in Jerome County and collided with Miller’s car. She died at the scene of the accident, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Halbert was drinking at a bar in Shoshone before the crash, and he later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.
A judge sentenced Halbert to 15 years in prison and suspended his driver’s license for life.