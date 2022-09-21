‘Serious, confirmed’ hazing incident leads to Sehome football’s forfeit of game
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An investigation into a “serious, confirmed” hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools’ policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week’s Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley.
The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday night.
“We learned of specific hazing behavior that violated harassment, intimidation and bullying policies and our athletic code of conduct,” school district spokesperson Dana Smith told The Bellingham Herald in an emailed statement late Tuesday afternoon.
Smith’s statement stated that no coaches or school staff were present during the hazing event, but it did not answer The Herald’s question of whether Sehome coaches were aware of the incident.
Seattle area stuck with smoke from Bolt Creek Fire a little longer
SEATTLE — Smoke blown into the Seattle area from the Bolt Creek fire will probably be here until Thursday.
That’s a big bummer. One, because it keeps people sensitive to smoke stuck inside. And two, because forecasts earlier this week got our hopes up for a couple of those blue-skied, 70-degree, perfect September days.
The same easterly wind that brought smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into Snohomish and King counties also blew smoke from the Goat Rocks fire into the South Sound.
Air quality in much of the region was listed as moderate on Tuesday afternoon, though some areas remained unhealthy for people with smoke sensitivities, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
We could see the same pattern today as well, according to weather service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.
The Bolt Creek fire continued to burn on 10,095 acres and was listed as 90% contained on Tuesday morning. Goat Rocks fire grew slightly Monday and was burning on 3,338 acres. It is listed as zero percent contained.
Burglaries at 9 businesses, most near Tacoma Mall, suspected to be linked, police say
TACOMA — Police here are investigating a rash of nine burglaries at businesses Monday morning. Police suspect the burglaries — most of which occurred near the Tacoma Mall — are connected.
Seven of the burglaries were reported at businesses along Tacoma Mall Boulevard. The first was reported at about 3:21 a.m. from a business’s alarm, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. Other businesses weren’t aware of what happened until employees came to work.
“This rash of crimes is unusual, and detectives are actively working on it,” Haddow said.
It’s unclear what was taken in the burglaries or how many people were involved in the break-ins. Haddow said in all of them, it appeared that burglars used a vehicle to break into the building.
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island airlifted a 73-year-old female hiker Monday who suffered a broken ankle on the Yellow Aster Butte Trail in Whatcom County.
The search and rescue crew was alerted about the injured hiker at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and told that a hoist rescue would be required, according to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island news release Tuesday morning. After getting more information from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Whatcom County Fire District 14 rescue crews that had hiked to find the injured hiker, the crew launched at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The crew arrived on location and found the winds and high elevation of where the injured hiker was located too dangerous for a hoist rescue, according to the release, so the helicopter landed approximately 60 yards upslope on the crest of a nearby ridge.
With the help of rescue personnel already on the ground, the injured hiker was carried to the helicopter and flown to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham for medical treatment, arriving shortly before 7:30 p.m., the release states.
Man booked after stabbing friend in chest, attacking medical staff
SPOKANE — A man was arrested Saturday night after he was accused of stabbing a friend in the chest and assaulting an ambulance worker who came to help the alleged attacker in an area north of Airway Heights, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Bobby E. Lewis, 22, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of assault in the first and third degrees, as well as felony harassment threats to kill.