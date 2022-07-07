Teen girl shot and killed while riding in car in Tacoma
TACOMA — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday while riding in a car in Tacoma police said.
The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.
The girl who was hit was driven to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth where medics tried unsuccessfully to save her, according to police.
Police said the scene remained active and urged people to stay away from the area. No further information was immediately released by police.
Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said she was angered by the girl’s death, KOMO-TV reported.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a spike in shootings and fatalities and, this morning, a 14-year-old girl was tragically shot and killed,” she said in a written statement. “In the face of these ongoing tragedies, I am beyond devastated. I am furious.”
The mayor said the city will honor the girl’s life.
Forest Service green-lights new monitors on Glacier Peak
DARRINGTON, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service has given the green light to install new seismometers on Glacier Peak, classified as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the United States.
There’s only one monitor there now, according to federal agencies. More early warning sensors could provide precious time to evacuate, the Everett Herald reported.
The U.S. Forest Service determined the project would have no significant impact on the environment. Two groups opposed the use of helicopters in a wilderness area. The Forest Service considered a “full range of alternatives” in making the decision to move forward. Crews carry equipment in backpacks, cutting down on flight time.
The U.S. Geological Survey can start installing four new monitors and upgrade the old one, as part of a 30-year special use permit. Government officials estimate the GPS stations could detect eight times as many earthquakes.
The seismometers could be installed as soon as this summer. But the work might not happen until at least next year, according to USGS.
Glacier Peak is one of the region’s most active volcanoes. About 13,000 years ago, the volcano blew off five times as much rock as the 1980 explosion of Mount St. Helens.
The Forest Service estimates 11,000 people visit the Glacier Peak Wilderness annually.
Workers killed in Shoreline trench collapse are identified
SHORELINE, Wash. — A construction company owner and a worker were identified Wednesday afternoon as the two people killed in a trench collapse that occurred Monday as they tried to replace a damaged sewer connection in Shoreline.
David Ameh, 66, and Demetrius Sellers, 32, died from suffocation during the collapse, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced.
Ameh owns Peacefield Construction, based just south of Seattle and started in 2012, according to business license records. The state Department of Labor and Industries will investigate the incident, a process that typically takes six months.
The bodies of Ameh and Sellers were recovered early Wednesday by the Shoreline Fire Department and partners who used hand tools, a vacuum hose, and protective metal boxes to reach them in unstable soil. A half-dozen relatives kept vigil nearby and saw the bodies afterward inside medical vehicles, the fire department said.
Bears have been searching campsites for food, Fish and Game says
Black bears are becoming habituated to human food at some campsites in southern Idaho, prompting officials to warn campers to secure food and garbage.
In a news release, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said a black bear in the North Fork area of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, north of Ketchum, has been frequenting dispersed campsites. The bear was trying to get inside vehicles after finding unsecured food in the area.
The agency has set a bear trap in the area and said it will euthanize the bear if the animal is caught.
Another black bear is “quickly becoming food-conditioned” at the Baumgartner Campground in the Sawtooth National Forest’s Fairfield Ranger District, about 9 miles east of Featherville. Fish and Game said the bear has found food around the campsite and in overflowing dumpsters.
“Unfortunately, a bear conditioned to human-sourced food leaves Fish and Game officials with no other choice but to put the bear down to ensure public safety,” the agency’s news release said.
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area has a food storage order that requires campers to keep food and other scented items in a bear-resistant container, hard-sided vehicle or hard-walled building. Food can also be stored by suspending it from a tree or pole. The food storage order requires the items be 10 feet from the ground and 4 feet from any supporting poles or trees.