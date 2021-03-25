Police say tenant shot two people who entered apartment unit
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A tenant in a suburban Seattle apartment complex shot two men after three people entered the residence intending to “commit a burglary or home invasion robbery,” police said.
Puyallup police investigators believe three men were armed when they entered a Riverside Park Apartments unit around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported.
Inside the residence, the men were confronted by a 19-year-old who fired multiple rounds at them, police said. The two shooting victims were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition, police said. The third suspect is being sought.
“Officers arrived to find a very chaotic scene with two individuals having been shot and multiple reports of individuals and vehicles fleeing the area. The two individuals who had been shot, both of whom were males in their early 20s, were located some distance from each other,” police said on Twitter.
Police said investigators do not believe the incident is random.
Puyallup police said the tenant’s self-defense claim will be evaluated to ensure it is within state law once criminal charges are filed against the suspects. Police said the 19-year-old is cooperating in the investigation.
Prosecutor: Officer justified in shooting woman with knife
SPOKANE — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office says a Spokane corrections officer was justified in killing a 70-year-old woman brandishing a knife in the lobby of the Spokane County Jail.
The Spokesman-Review reports Nancy King had repeatedly rung the buzzer by the locked jail lobby door just before 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when a cashier at the jail asked Sgt. Justin White for help.
Authorities say White signaled for the cashier to unlock the doors so White could talk to King. Seconds later, King pulled a “large knife” from her coat pocket and raised it “within inches of White’s face,” a news release from the county said.
White fired his weapon — the medical examiner found King died of multiple gunshot wounds — just before he fell backward over a bench behind him.
Toxicology tests determined that King’s blood ethanol level was 0.12 and that she had taken citalopram, an antidepressant.
“Under these facts and circumstances, Sgt. White was justified in his use of deadly force,” the county’s news release reads. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against Sgt. White in this matter.”
Small quake strikes near Whatcom shortly before lunch time Wednesday
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 2.8-magnitude earthquake rattled in Canadian waters west of Whatcom County Wednesday shortly before noon.
The quake struck at 11:57 a.m. March 24, according to the USGS update.
The epicenter was located approximately 12 miles southeast of Salt Spring Island, according to the USGS, and approximately 17 miles north of Victoria, B.C. That measures approximately 38 miles west of downtown Bellingham, according to GoogleMaps.
Preliminary measurements by the USGS showed the quake was located approximately 12 miles beneath the earth’s surface
No damage was reported, but 20 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Wednesday afternoon. Nobody in Whatcom County had reported feeling it, as most were on the islands just off the southeastern tip of Vancouver Island.
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
No arrest made in Bonney Lake after officer-involved shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Investigators on Wednesday morning were looking into an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake.
The female officer involved was not injured. The suspect is not custody.
Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss declined to say whether it was the officer or suspect, or both, who fired shots.
“She had responded to a call at the gas station about the suspect vehicle,” Moss said.
About 9:10 a.m., the officer called over the radio that shots had been fired in the 19800 block of state Route 410.
Investigators have not said what type of call the officer was responding to or what led up to the shooting.
The suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting, Moss said.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.
Woman shot, killed by her son in University Place has been identified
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A woman shot to death by her son in their University Place apartment has been identified.
Elizabeth Marie Manley, 43, died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alpine Vista apartments in the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West and found Manley dead inside her home.
They arrested her 22-year-old son, Corey Manley. He pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.