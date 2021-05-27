Montana wildlife officials euthanize grizzly bear near Avon
HELENA, Mont. — Authorities in Montana have trapped and killed a grizzly bear after it was accused of killing yearlings on a ranch near Avon.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks grizzly specialist Rory Trimbo said ranchers riding horseback were checking cattle on Saturday when they came across the bear on a horse carcass, the Independent Record reported.
U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel responded to the incident on the ranch, west of Helena. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials inspected the area the following day, discovered another dead yearling and set a trap nearby.
The trap caught a 411-pound grizzly bear that was taken to Missoula where it was euthanized, said Jamie Jonkel, bear specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Officials believed the euthanized bear was possibly responsible for four attacks, including two yearlings killed over the weekend, Jonkel said.
“Usually when we get adult males that kill multiple livestock on the first incident that’s fairly common,” Jonkel said. “If we don’t know, a lot of times they’re relocated. And if they come back and kill another sheep or kill another calf, then that’s a no-brainer. But the evidence was quite clear that he had killed these two last yearlings.”
Montana man ordered to pay restitution for arson-for-hire
BILLINGS, Mont. — A south central Montana man who pleaded no contest to hiring someone to burn down his house for the insurance money so he could pay a debt to the federal government in a drug case has been ordered to pay restitution.
District Judge Jessica Fehr on Tuesday sentenced Jimmie Richard James, 78, to five years on probation and ordered him to pay more than $172,000 to the insurance company for the August 2016 fire in Ballantine, The Billings Gazette reported.
James, then 73, offered his girlfriend $5,000 to burn down his house according to recorded phone calls made from a Colorado prison in 2016, while James was serving time for meth trafficking, prosecutors said.
A federal judge had also ordered James to pay the federal government $164,000 from the sale of his house as part of his sentence.
James was concerned the house would only sell for $130,000 and he would have to pay another $30,000 in storage costs for his belongings, so he called his girlfriend to arrange a fire. He also called his attorneys to make sure the home was still insured, court records said.
The insurance company paid out $168,000 after the fire, which James used to satisfy his forfeiture order, court records said.
Officials investigate racist issue at girls basketball game
CONNELL, Wash. — A school district in eastern Washington is investigating offensive conduct at a girls basketball game, at which fans were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School.
KXLY-TV reports that the North Franklin School District is investigating the incident from last Saturday’s game in the town of Connell.
“The North Franklin Athletic Director was made aware of inappropriate remarks and gestures from Connell students in the bleachers,” the district said in a post on Facebook. The school district said it began an immediate investigation “including interviews, gathering of statements, and review of game film and social media.”
On its own Facebook page, Connell High School posted that no students will be allowed at games until the investigation is complete.
“Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” said NFSD Superintendent Jim Jacobs. “We take these allegations seriously.”
The Zillah school district also released a statement in which they said they were working with Connell officials. Zillah is located about 20 miles south of Yakima.
Lawsuit claims Zeeks Pizza chain underpaid delivery drivers
SEATTLE — A proposed class-action lawsuit claims popular Western Washington chain restaurant Zeeks Pizza withheld wages, tips and other money owed to delivery drivers.
Seattle attorney Toby Marshall filed the suit on behalf of Zeeks driver Chance White in King County Superior Court, The Seattle Times reported.
According to the suit, Zeeks and two franchisees “engaged in a systematic scheme of wage and hour abuses against its pizza drivers.” Among the claims is that Zeeks failed to pay drivers for all hours worked; failed to pay drivers an automatic delivery charge assessed on customers; and failed to pay drivers all their tips and gratuities and reimburse them for mileage.
Total monetary damages are to be determined at trial, according to the suit.
Attempts by the newspaper to reach Zeeks owners, corporate offices or franchise owners for comment weren’t successful.
The suit is filed on behalf of a proposed class of more than 100 people that includes delivery drivers at any Zeeks Pizza restaurant in Washington from May 24, 2018, through the date of final disposition of this action, according to the suit.