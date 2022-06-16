Police fatally shoot man suspected of killing woman in Coos Bay days earlier
COOS BAY, Ore. — Police on Tuesday fatally shot a man in Coos Bay who was suspected of killing a woman days earlier, officials said.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a statement Wednesday that Matthew Tyler Mikel was confronted by police at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Global Inn after investigators connected him to the killing of 34-year-old Amber Townsend, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Frasier said an altercation broke out, and two officers fired their handguns, hitting Mikel at least once, Frasier said. Mikel, 37, was pronounced dead at Bay Area Hospital.
At about 8:30 a.m. on June 11, Coos County police responded to reports of a woman on the ground near the 92600 Block of Cape Arago Highway. Townsend, of Coos Bay, was found with multiple shotgun wounds, Frasier said.
Investigators believe Townsend was walking on the highway when she was shot. She was taken to Bay Area Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Coos County’s protocol involving police shootings prevents Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay police from investigating the incident, Frasier said. Oregon State Police will lead the investigation.
King County prosecutors charge student with felony harassment
KIRKLAND, Wash. — King County prosecutors Tuesday charged an 18-year-old Kirkland student with two counts of felony harassment for allegedly threatening to kill two classmates.
Prosecutors say the student, a Juanita High School senior, posted a threatening message Sunday on Instagram referencing last month’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, the Seattle Times reported.
He remained in custody as of Tuesday evening with bail set at $99,000, Kirkland police said. He hadn’t been assigned a lawyer, the King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office said. Prosecutors said his arraignment was set for June 27.
In his post, the student urged people not to give him a reason for violence, writing that school shootings are avoidable if everyone is kind to one another, according to probable cause documents.
He also wrote that his father had a gun, sent photos of a shotgun and rifle cases in a direct message to a fellow student and directly threatened another student, documents said.
The student told detectives that he was bullied and he’d “had enough,” so he made the post to scare people into being nice to him, Kirkland police said. He said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone who wasn’t “guilty,” documents say.
Coast Guard crews extinguish boat fire, while good Samaritan rescues two
SEATTLE — U.S. Coast Guard crews from Bellingham extinguished a boat fire while a good Samaritan rescued two people that were on board at the time Wednesday morning in the San Juan Islands.
The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report at 7:15 a.m. June 15 from San Juan County emergency dispatch after a caller reported a fire and an explosion aboard a vessel near Decatur Island, just east of Lopez Island, Coast Guard spokesperson Steve Strohmaier told The Bellingham Herald.
The person who called 911 was the wife of a good Samaritan, who after seeing the fire, got in his own boat and helped pull the two people who were aboard the burning boat at the time to safety, Strohmaier said.
After receiving the report, the 87-foot cutter Sea Lion, which is based in Fairhaven, and a 45-foot response boat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Bellingham sped to the scene, according to Strohmaier.
The crew aboard the Sea Lion extinguished the fire, while the response boat transferred the two survivors from the good Samaritan’s boat, Strohmaier said. The survivors were then transferred to another boat, where they were evaluated and it was determined they did not need any further immediate medical attention.
The explosion was from at least one propane tank aboard the burning vessel, according to Strohmaier, who added that the Coast Guard is working with the Department of Ecology to monitor any potential pollution from the incident.
Tacoma police help wrangle 10 escaped horses in city’s South End neighborhood
TACOMA — Tacoma police officers helped catch some runaways Wednesday morning in the city’s South End. Standard handcuffs couldn’t have been much help with these escapees, as police were wrangling 10 horses that ran off a property.
Police were called at about 8:11 a.m. to East McKinley Avenue for a report of horses on the loose in the 7600 block and possibly as far south as 86th Street, according to Tacoma Police Department. Officers found horses trotting along the roadway and at least one behind someone’s residence.
Some of the horses ran between cars, causing traffic backups for about half an hour while officers and the animals’ owners worked to get them under control. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said officers helped herd the horses in the right direction while the owners lured them home with buckets of grain.
“They got in touch with their inner cowboy,” Haddow said.