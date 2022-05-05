Carnival Cruise Ship passengers say COVID-19 overwhelmed ship
SEATTLE — Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked Tuesday in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship was overwhelmed.
Multiple people say they’re in quarantine at Seattle-area hotels after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive, but said there were a number of positive cases, KING5 reported.
Darren Sieferston, a passenger on the cruise from Miami to Seattle, is in quarantine after testing positive. He said the crew’s response was chaotic.
“They didn’t have enough staff to handle the emergency that was happening, period,” Sieferston said. “They were overwhelmed and they didn’t have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered.”
Passengers tell KING 5 they waited hours for meals, weren’t properly isolated and couldn’t get ahold of medical staff.
“We couldn’t call anybody ... Basically, we sat in the room, you call and it would ring, ring, ring and ring all day long,” Sieferston said.
Carnival said there were no serious health issues. The company’s website says guest are required to be fully vaccinated and tested before a trip. Some exemptions are accommodated with proper testing.
Employee at Tacoma hotel shoots man who pulled knife on 3 people, police say
TACOMA — An employee at a hotel on South Hosmer Street in Tacoma shot and injured a 45-year-old man Tuesday night who police say pulled a knife and attacked a man and two women.
Police said hotel employees called 911 immediately after the shooting to report what had occurred. The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said no one else was injured.
Tacoma Police Department officers were called about 11:49 p.m. to the Quality Inn & Suites at 8810 S. Hosmer St. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a 911 caller reported that an employee had just shot a man.
Haddow said police have trespassed the man from the property before. On Tuesday night, he returned to the business. Employees asked him to leave, but he refused.
Police said the man then attacked two employees and a bystander while armed with a knife. Haddow didn’t have details of the attack. She said a 32-year-old woman shot the man once.
Cougar seen at Leavenworth’s Enchantment Park
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A mountain lion was spotted Wednesday morning near Leavenworth’s Enchantment Park.
A witness at about 8:10 a.m. saw the cat on a hill above the park’s pump track, said Deputy Lucas McComas with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A dog walking along the hill chased the mountain lion into the woods.
Fish & Wildlife officials were notified of the incident, McComas said. The park was not closed.
One person dead, three boats destroyed in fire on Duwamish River
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon and that virtually destroyed three boats and a boathouse on the Duwamish River waterway near downtown.
It also left one person dead, KOMO-TV reported .
Firefighters said in a social media post that one person was injured during the blaze although it was not clear if anyone else was hurt. Crews were searching other boats as part of their investigation as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots, authorities said.
Later in the day, Seattle Fire confirmed it found a person dead inside a boat, which was on fire earlier. It was not clear if anyone was in the boat at the time of the fire, which was reported around 1:45 p.m. near State Route 99 and West Marginal Way.
The fire sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air as flames shot airborne from the fire.
Officials did not immediately provide a damage estimate from the fire.
New factory in Moses Lake to bring hundreds of new jobs
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A battery materials company has purchased a 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake to be used to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cell phone industries.
Sila, based in Alameda, Calif., said Wednesday the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs to the central Washington town. The company said it was drawn by the region’s abundant hydropower.
Sila is making an initial investment to deliver silicon-based anode production sufficient to power batteries in 100,000 to 500,000 electric vehicles and 500 million mobile phones annually.
Production lines at the facility will start-up in the second half of 2024, and reach full production in the first half of 2025. The Moses Lake site has the potential for exponential growth that could power two million to 10 million electric vehicles per year, the company said.