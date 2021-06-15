Four killed in Portland, Ore., shooting last week identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The names of the four people killed last week in a Southeast Portland shooting have been released.
Portland Police said Monday that 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and, 23-year-old Eyion Willis were found dead in a home on June 6. Police said all four died from gunshot wounds. The investigation into their deaths continues.
Information about the relationships between the men and what led up to the shooting has not been released.
Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley has said that investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said last week that no one was in custody but police didn’t believe there was a risk to the public.
Colorado man charged in woman’s stabbing death in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A central Colorado man was charged with deliberate homicide Monday in the weekend stabbing death of a woman at a residence in Butte, Butte-Silver Bow County officials said.
Carmen Edwards, 38, was stabbed at noon Saturday, Sheriff Ed Lester said. She was declared dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.
Ronald Walter Roberts of Salida, Colo., made an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday morning. Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer set Roberts’ bail at $250,000.
Roberts, 46, did not enter a plea. His case has been assigned to the public defender’s office. Officials there did not immediately return a phone call seeking to learn if Roberts had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Edwards and Roberts had come to Butte about two weeks ago from Colorado, officials said.
Montana man gets 65 years in prison for 2017 beheading
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for his role in killing and beheading a man at a transient camp after the victim won $120 at a casino.
Donald Ray Cherry, 34, was sentenced Friday by District Judge Gregory Todd for the October 2017 death of Myron Wesley Knight in Billings, The Billings Gazette reports.
Cherry’s co-defendant, Jeffery Glen Haverty, is serving a 50-year prison sentence handed down in February 2020.
Knight, 41, had $6 on him when he was killed, court records said. He had asked a casino employee to hold his winnings that night because he feared Cherry and Haverty might rob him, the employee told investigators.
“The incredible senselessness of this crime is staggering,” Todd said Friday. He also noted that Cherry was accused of attacking a jail guard and has more than 75 write-ups for misconduct during the 3½ years he’s spent in jail.
“I think people would say (this sentence) is less than appropriate,” Todd said, but added that he’d agreed to follow a the agreement under which Cherry pleaded no contest to deliberate homicide.
Record-breaking heat in store for Montana, northern Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. — Blistering heat is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday for much of Montana and portions of northern Wyoming with temperatures as high as 109 degrees.
Temperatures were expected to shatter daily records set decades ago and in some cities approach all time highs for any time of year.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning beginning at noon Monday and lasting through Tuesday for central and eastern Montana and north-central Wyoming.
The most intense heat was forecast for Tuesday, when the southeastern Montana town of Forsyth is expected to hit 109 degrees.
Temperatures of 105 degrees were forecast for Billings and Sheridan; 107 degrees in Lame Deer and 106 degrees in Miles City.
A cold front on Tuesday night should bring cooler weather by Wednesday.
Montana man gets life in prison for strangulation death
A Montana man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the October 2019 strangulation death of a woman who had given him a ride home from the casino where she worked.
District Court Judge Michael Moses said Diego Hernandez of Laurel will not be eligible for parole before he served 35 years, The Billings Gazette reported.
Hernandez, 24, was convicted of deliberate homicide in March for the death of Lori Bray, 57.
Bray was last seen alive giving Hernandez a ride home after her shift at a casino in Laurel early on Oct. 1, 2019, court records said.
Bray’s car was found abandoned north of Laurel and her naked body was found in a ravine about three miles away, investigators said. Bray’s purse, cellphone and clothing were found in the car. Her wallet had been emptied of cash.
DNA under her fingernails matched a sample obtained from Hernandez, who had scratches on his face, prosecutors said.