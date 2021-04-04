Man on scooter dies after colliding with car making U-turn
WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained Friday when he was struck by a car in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.
The man was riding north on Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn, according to the Seattle police blotter. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided, police said.
Passersby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene, police said.
Tool crashes through windshield, killing driver on Interstate-84
JEROME, Idaho — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver.
Idaho State Police said 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median.
Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.
Man struck and killed by train on tracks in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — One person was killed when a train hit a pedestrian on the train tracks Friday in Eugene.
At 2:44 p.m., a man in his 50s was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard. The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear, and he was struck. Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response.