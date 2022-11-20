Man in critical condition for burns sustained in North Spokane fire
SPOKANE — A man is in critical condition after sustaining “extensive burns” early Saturday morning in the Nevada Heights neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call for smoke in a residence at midnight at 307 E. Euclid Ave., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release and the PulsePoint app. The caller said a man on the second floor was in a locked room and not responding to calls to evacuate.
Crews found light smoke on the main floor of the home and heavier smoke on the second floor, firefighters said. They discovered the injured man on the second floor.
Firefighters treated him before American Medical Response took him to a hospital, the fire department said. The remaining occupant evacuated. Firefighters said they extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes.
The flames damaged the second-floor room, while smoke damaged the first and second floors, the department said. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
Southcenter shooting leaves one dead after couple interrupts car prowl
TUKWILA — One man was shot and killed and a woman injured Friday night after they apparently interrupted a car prowl in a Southcenter parking garage, Tukwila police reported.
Police and medics who responded to the shooting, which was reported at 6:39 p.m., attempted lifesaving efforts on the man, who died at the scene, according to a brief police report posted on Twitter at 7:28 p.m.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.
“Based on the initial investigation, it is believed that the couple interrupted a vehicle prowl at which time the suspect opened fire on the victims before fleeing in a vehicle,” police said Friday night on Twitter.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday.
Tacoma police look at homicide after fatal shooting near Stadium District
TACOMA — Police here are investigating after a Saturday morning shooting near the city’s Stadium District neighborhood ended with one man dead and another seriously injured.
The shooting was reported at about 6:33 a.m. near the 800 block of Division Avenue. Tacoma Police Department officers responded for reports of shots fired and the sound of a vehicle speeding away. Minutes later, dispatchers learned that two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a car at a local hospital.
One man, 33, died of his injuries. The driver, a 32-year-old man, had serious injuries but was stable, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. Police believe the men were in or near the car when they were shot. Bullet holes were found in the vehicle.
Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the hospital and the shooting scene, according to a tweet from the department. The area of the shooting is near a gas station and several other businesses, as well as apartment complexes and Wright Park.
Second suspect in Yakima Inn homicide in custody
Yakima police have arrested the second suspect in a recent homicide at the Yakima Inn.
Cesar Jaime Sanchez, 41, of Yakima was arrested Thursday by members of YPD’s gang unit, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents and deputy U.S. marshals.
Sanchez was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation in the Oct. 21 death of Angelica Elaine Aguilar at the Yakima Inn.
At the time of Sanchez’s arrest in the 900 block of Pitcher Street, authorities found 6,000 fentanyl pills with him
Sanchez and Jose Luis Sanchez-Perez are both charged with the killing of Aguilar, 31, at the motel at 1022 N. First St.
Police who were called shortly before 2 a.m. for shots fired found Aguilar’s body on a futon sofa tied up and shot in the head and torso, court documents said. Officers also found a short-barreled rifle with a suppressor, a rifle magazine, a live round and a spent shell casing in the room, the affidavit said.
November is unusually dry; rain is coming but not a lot
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects.
Dry east winds drove an “uncommon amount” of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources have been responding to, and on Saturday, a burn ban was issued until further notice for Greater Pierce County due to stagnant weather and rising air pollution. Forecasters predict that rain is coming early next week, including for Tacoma, but it likely won’t last long.
Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Seattle said Saturday that a weather system coming in today could bring some sprinkles of rain but nothing measurable. There’s more chance for rain Tuesday, including in Tacoma, but then it’s right back to mostly dry days.
“Maybe just some showers on Tuesday but you know, we’re probably going to get back to clear skies Wednesday through Friday,” Mazurkiewicz said.