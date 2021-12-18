Judge doesn’t halt Washington state House COVID policy
OLYMPIA — A judge on Friday declined to halt a policy at the Washington Legislature requiring state representatives to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be on the House floor.
Last month, half a dozen Republican House members and some state residents sued Democratic legislative leaders and House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean, the top nonpartisan administrator in that chamber.
The Seattle Times reported the lawsuit sought a preliminary injunction to halt the new COVID policy amid the legal challenge.
They contended the new House policy “unlawfully limits access to House facilities.” An attorney for the plaintiffs meanwhile argued Friday that the policy violates their First Amendment rights and other state and federal constitutional provisions.
But at Friday’s hearing, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson said the plaintiffs hadn’t met the threshold to merit a preliminary injunction, a temporary halt to the House policy amid the lawsuit.
“Simply put, the plans do not prevent the plaintiff legislators from participating in the legislative process,” Wilson said from the bench, since they are still able to work and vote remotely.
Wilson added she wasn’t making a ruling Friday on the broader case.
Ex-dentist arrested, accused of stealing $8 million in COVID-relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — Department of Justice officials are accusing a former dentist from West Linn of defrauding the government out of nearly $8 million in money meant to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, said officials believe Salwan Adjaj in 2021 submitted dozens of loan applications from his dental practice computer to the Small Business Administration in an effort to obtain funds through the Economic Impact Disaster Loan program, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Those applications, officials said, included fictional employer identification numbers, false business start dates, employee counts, locations and identities.
Once the Small Business Administration rejected most of those applications, officials said, “he shifted his sights to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” where he had more success.
In May 2021, he submitted similarly faked applications for restaurants allegedly located in Florida, which generated nearly $8 million in fraudulent loan payouts, the statement said. Adjaj was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.
Officials said Adjaj was arrested Wednesday and ordered to be detained Thursday “pending further court proceedings.” It wasn’t immediately known if Adjaj has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Nearly 50-year-old orangutan dies at Woodland Park Zoo
SEATTLE — A nearly 50-year-old female orangutan who was known for her inquisitiveness and easygoing nature died while recovering from a surgical procedure, according to Woodland Park Zoo.
Melati would have turned 50 on Dec. 27 and was the oldest orangutan living at the zoo. The median life expectancy for orangutans is 28 years. In zoos, orangutans live to their 40s and 50s because of the evolving field of zoo medicine, which includes geriatric care, the Seattle Times reported.
She had two offspring, 32-year-old Heran and 40-year-old Belawan, who both still live at the Seattle zoo. Melati was best known to visitors as the nosy orangutan, said Martin Ramirez, mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo.
“She would often look inside purses or bags that were close to the exhibit window and point to items that she wanted to see up close,” he said in the zoo’s announcement of her death. “One of her favorite enrichments was a soapy bucket and sponge, which she would use to ‘scrub’ her floors.”
Melati had a disease in her reproductive organs and had undergone surgery to remove possibly cancerous growths, the zoo said. The zoo’s animal health team will perform a postmortem exam to further diagnose factors that may have contributed to Melati’s decline.
Lynnwood Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to school
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood said a high school student was arrested Thursday after bringing a pistol and ammunition to the school.
The 15-year-old boy showed the gun to several students at from Meadowdale High School on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lynnwood Police Department.
One of the students told their parents who notified the police, police said.
Officers recovered the gun and ammunition from the teen’s room. The teen reportedly took the gun from a relative’s gun safe several months ago, police said.
The boy was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett on suspicion of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.