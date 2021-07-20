COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver medical center
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days, according to hospital and public health officials.
The hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19, officials said Sunday. All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19, according to Clark County Public Health.
Of the 14 total COVID-positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated. Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease, the Columbian reported.
None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care as a result of the virus. None has died, officials said.
PeaceHealth and Clark County Public Health have submitted test samples to the state Department of Health to see if the outbreak is related to the delta variant of the disease, which is particularly likely to be transmitted from person to person.
“I have full confidence in our highly qualified health care professionals to manage through this recent incident,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, PeaceHealth Southwest’s chief medical officer.
Portland shooting victim graduated high school last month
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Ore., as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month.
Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings.
Philip Humphrey, the Grant High coordinator for Self Enhancement Inc., remembered Harris as a “personality in such a small package.”
“I’m heartbroken waking to such tragic news,” he wrote Sunday. “My prayers go out to you daily & friends who love you. You deserved so much more than this.”
Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.
Mayor Ted Wheeler called the rash of shootings a “pandemic” and said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau, which has lost 125 sworn officers in the past year and faces news rounds of retiring officers in coming months.
Tacoma police investigate two weekend homicides
TACOMA — Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend — one involving a female security guard and the other a man who was shot.
Police say the woman, who is in her 40s, was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday, KOMO-TV reported.
“When the security guard arrived for her shift, they located their co-worker, a Black female in her 40s, who had evident signs of trauma,” said Officer Shelbie Boyd.
When crews arrived, they determined the security guard died from that trauma, though police declined to immediately say whether the guard was beaten to death.
Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. No suspect has been found in either incident.
“It’s tragic,” Boyd said. “It’s not like we’ve already dealt enough with the pandemic but that people are having to deal with being victims of crime right now.”
Officials identify suspect, victim in homicide, abduction
GREAT FALLS, Mont.— Cascade County officials have identified a shooting victim and the suspect in a homicide and abduction that happened at a residence in Great Falls last week and ended with the suspect being shot to death along the highway just south of Glacier National Park.
Patricia Putnam, 51, was shot several times early on July 15, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a statement.
The suspect was identified as Xavier Hutt, 24, of Missoula, officials said.
It was reported Hutt had been in a relationship with a member of Putnam’s family and had just physically taken an adult female against her will. There was another family member and two children at the residence when officers arrived.
The search for Hutt and the kidnapping victim ended about six hours later and about 170 miles away in Flathead County on U.S. Highway 2 east of West Glacier. Hutt was shot and killed by an officer and the victim was rescued.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating Hutt’s shooting death since a law enforcement officer was involved. The pursuit included federal, state, local and tribal agencies,.
The kidnapping victim was treated for injuries Hutt inflicted during the incident, Slaughter said.