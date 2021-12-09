King County COVID-19 omicron patient hadn’t bene traveling
SEATTLE — The first person to known to have become infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant in King County has experienced mild illness and didn’t report any recent travel, according to health officials.
Public Health – Seattle & King County officials said in a blog post Wednesday that the lack of travel suggests the variant has been spreading locally. There is no evidence of widespread exposure from this case, officials added.
Health officials said Saturday they had identified the first omicron case in King County in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s who tested positive Nov. 29. Officials also said Saturday that two other cases had been identified — one in a Pierce County man in his 20s and one in a Thurston County man in his 30s. It’s unclear if either had been vaccinated and additional details about their illnesses haven’t been released.
Health officials have said they expect to see more cases. More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah is again urging people ages 5 and older to get vaccinated and get booster shots to maximize protection from all variants.
Officials investigating after mail truck strikes eastern Idaho woman
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was run over by a mail truck outside her eastern Idaho home.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a report of an injury crash involving a pedestrian outside of an Idaho Falls apartment building Monday evening. They found an unresponsive woman underneath a U.S. Postal Service mail truck. Fire crews were able to lift the truck enough to free the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Hailey C. Queen.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are still trying to determine how and when Queen died, as well as the circumstances that led to her being in the roadway. Lovell said it’s not yet known if the collision was the cause of her death.
The sheriff’s office said inclement weather was a factor in the collision.
A USPS spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com the postal service is fully cooperating with the investigation.
“The U.S. Postal Service extends deep sympathy to the family and friends of the pedestrian who passed away yesterday,” the USPS spokesman said in a statement.
Proud Boy settles case and admits to assault during Portland protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys has admitted to assaulting a woman during an August 2020 protest in Portland as part of a civil settlement.
Alan Swinney as part of the settlement won’t have to pay an agreed-upon $250,000 in damages, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Swinney accepted the settlement Tuesday as the second day of jury selection was about to take place for his civil trial in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
The case stemmed from Megan McLain’s allegations that Swinney fired a paintball gun at her during demonstrations on Aug. 22, 2020 and later doused her with bear Mace.
McLain’s lawyer Michael Fuller said while the settlement sets a damage amount, Fuller said his client agreed not to collect the money.
“We weren’t going to collect a dime from him anyway,” he said.
Swinney, 51, remains in custody, awaiting sentencing on separate criminal convictions. His sentencing in the criminal case is set for Friday.
During his criminal trial earlier this year, Swinney was acquitted of assault in connection with the same allegations involving McLain.
He was convicted of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, and firing paintballs and spraying bear Mace at others last year during protests.
The protests were among those held nationwide after a white police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
Toddler and teen shot in south Seattle suburb of Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — A toddler and a teenager were shot just south of Seattle in Tukwila on Wednesday, police said.
Tukwila police say officers responded to a report of an illegal discharge of a weapon in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported.
Officers found evidence of a shooting but police said officers didn’t find anyone shot at the scene.
A short time later, police learned a 2-year-old and a 17-year-old had been taken to a hospital in Burien with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said the 2-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old was in serious condition as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.