Spokane judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Greyhound
SPOKANE — A state judge has denied an attempt by Greyhound Lines Inc. to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against the bus company for allowing the federal government to search its buses for people who are in the country illegally.
The lawsuit, filed in April, seeks to prevent Greyhound for allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct warrantless and suspicion-less immigration sweeps of Greyhound passengers at the Spokane Intermodal Center.
Spokane County Superior Judge Maryann C. Moreno this week rejected Greyhound’s argument that the company had no choice but to allow federal immigration officials to board its buses.
Multiple U.S. Supreme Court rulings limit CBP’s authority to conduct warrantless and suspicion-less searches without consent, Ferguson contended.
“Today’s ruling affirms that Greyhound has the power and responsibility to stand up for its customers and stop allowing CBP’s suspicion-less bus raids and harassment,” Ferguson said. The lawsuit contends Greyhound has allowed the sweeps since at least 2013. Greyhound publicly acknowledged the sweeps in 2018.
During the sweeps, passengers of color are questioned at length and often required to get off the bus. CBP agents sometimes detain or arrest passengers, or rifle through their luggage, while others watch, Ferguson said.
Judge OKs $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers
SEATTLE — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour issued the ruling after hearing oral arguments earlier in the day.
“This is a big win for grocery store employees who have been critical and vulnerable frontline workers since the start of the pandemic,” City Attorney Pete Holmes said in an emailed statement.
The Seattle City Council in January approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery stores, to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic. Assistant City Attorney Jeremiah Miller told the judge the hazard pay was justified by the fact that the employees work among members of the public and are at higher risk of contracting the virus, and that grocery companies have made record profits during the pandemic.
The judge rejected arguments by the Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association that the pay hike interfered with collective bargaining and discriminated against large grocery stores. The industry warned that some stores would be unable to absorb the increased labor costs, especially those like Grocery Outlet that operate on smaller margins.
A federal judge in California last month similarly upheld a decision by the city of Long Beach to impose a $4-an-hour hazard pay requirement for grocery workers there.
Justices: Dead man’s brother can sue over handling of corpse
OLYMPIA — The brother of a man whose corpse was used without permission for training by the Bellingham Fire Department can sue over it, the Washington Supreme Court said Thursday.
Eleven people at the fire department, including an account manager and a secretary, performed 15 intubations on the corpse of Bradley Ginn Sr. without permission from the family in 2018. Ginn died as paramedics were taking him to a hospital.
An investigation revealed that the department had for decades used bodies without permission to practice medical procedures.
The city has paid settlements totaling $325,000 to Ginn’s wife and children, but it claimed Ginn’s brother, Robert Fox, was not a relative defined in law as one who had responsibility for the disposition of the body. Thus, the city argued, he was not entitled to sue.
The justices disagreed in a 6-3 decision Thursday, saying the legal action for wrongful interference with a corpse was designed to compensate relatives who suffer from the mishandling of their loved one’s remains. The U.S. District Court in Seattle asked the justices to address the question as part of a federal lawsuit brought by Fox.
Writing for the majority, Justice Susan Owens said the court would not enumerate a list of specific relatives entitled to sue in such cases. She said each case would be determined based on an analysis of how close the relative was to the decedent and whether they might foreseeably suffer mental anguish from the mishandling of the remains.
Four people injured in shooting at suburban Portland motel
GRESHAM, Ore. — Four people were shot and wounded early Thursday at a suburban Portland motel, police said.
Gresham police said they responded to a report of a shooting after 3 a.m. at the Golden Knight Motel.
Police say officers discovered four victims. As of Thursday afternoon, police said one person was in critical condition, two were taken into surgery, and the fourth was being treated as well.
Police said no one had been arrested and they didn’t have a suspect description.
Gresham police told KOIN 6 it is an “extremely complex incident” and that detectives were trying to sort out the details.