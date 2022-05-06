Forecast: Central Oregon highest risk for wildfires
SALEM, Ore. — As summer approaches forecasters say central Oregon has the highest fire risk of anywhere in the state.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the latest fire season outlook, released this week by the National Interagency Fire Center, shows above-normal fire risk running down the middle of Oregon from the Columbia River to the California border for the month of May.
Meteorologist John Saltenberger, with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland, Ore., says while the risk of high-severity fire in the region is low, persistent drought in Central Oregon could lead to combustible conditions.
“We do anticipate that on dry, windy days, if we get some of those in May, that there is risk of fires escaping,” Saltenberger said.
The outlook shows above-normal fire risk spreading across the state as the season progresses, snaking into southwest Oregon in July, then covering the majority of Oregon and central Washington by August.
That’s despite much late-season precipitation in some parts of the Northwest.
Portland broke its rainfall record for April. The precipitation contributed to snowpack in higher elevations.
While above-average precipitation and snowpack can lessen an area’s wildfire risk, Saltenberger said the top factor is summer weather, especially wind and lightning.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects areas east of the Cascades are likely to experience above-average temperatures, while almost the entire Pacific Northwest is likely to see below-average precipitation this summer.
Group to retrieve lost crab pots, save marine wildlife
ANACORTES, Wash. — While most crab pots dropped into the Salish Sea are recovered, many are not, and the Northwest Straits Foundation is going after them.
Pots remaining on the seafloor can cause havoc for years, trapping and killing marine wildlife, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
The organization will be in the waters near Anacortes late this month or early June to remove derelict crab pots located in the Cap Sante Marina and Guemes Island areas.
“The goal is to have the removals done before the recreational crabbing opener, which is typically mid-July in that area,” said foundation Marine Projects Manager Jason Morgan.
The group will use side scan sonar to identify the location of lost pots, which allows divers to enter the water at the exact spot to make a retrieval. In 2018, a sonar survey revealed 614 derelict crab pots and 486 were recovered.
“What was unique about it, with an estimated 12,000 crab pots lost in the Puget Sound each year, about 70% of those are from the recreational sector,” Morgan said. “In this area, that was flip-flopped and we saw about 70% commercial.”
Of that number, Morgan said there is a loss of about 180,000 harvestable male crabs each year. A single lost crab pot can kill up to 15 crabs annually.
King County Sheriff’s SWAT team fatally shoots man
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shot a man suspected of a felony assault with a firearm following a pursuit Wednesday in Federal Way, authorities say.
Police did not say how many officers were involved in the shooting, the Seattle Times reported.
Sheriff’s office detectives located the man around 10:23 a.m. He had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a news release from the Valley Independent Investigative Team, which is investigating the incident and consists of seven South King County police departments.
The detective unit along with a SWAT team contacted the man who was in a vehicle and tried to take him into custody, but the man fled after hitting the occupied patrol vehicles, according to the release. A pursuit followed.
Officers stopped the man’s vehicle in Federal Way and SWAT officers tried to take him into custody again but “encountered a lethal threat.” Deputies shot the suspect and he died at the scene.
As of Wednesday night, authorities had not identified the lethal threat and gave no details of the man’s identity or the crime for which the sheriff’s office considered him a suspect.
Two Pocatello officers injured in shooting
POCATELLO — Authorities say two officers were seriously injured in an early Thursday shooting in Pocatello when a man opened fire on them.
Police said the wounded officers were in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center and are expected to survive. The suspect was also wounded and is expected to survive.
The Idaho State Journal reported the 45-year-old suspect was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.
“Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire,” Pocatello police said in a statement.
The officers were being treated at Pocatello Hospital for their injuries. Police say there’s no further risk to the public, and the regional officer-involved shooting team is investigating the incident.