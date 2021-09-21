Oregon school employee goes to work in blackface; is put on leave
NEWBERG, Ore. — An employee at a school in Newberg, outside Portland, went to work in blackface last week and has been placed on administrative leave, according to a message from the district.
KTVL-TV reported the Newberg School District wrote, “It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm. We acknowledge the violence this represents and the trauma it evokes regardless of intention.”
The school board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday night to take public comment on their “recent actions, tabled motions, and upcoming decisions that may include the ban on political or controversial displays, changes to the Anti-Racism Resolution 2020-04 language.”
In August, the school board voted to ban pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “political” signs, clothing, and other items. Supporters of the ban said the signs were “divisive,” and that signs don’t make people feel safe.
The action went against recent state efforts to highlight support for students, including the Oregon Department of Education’s Black Lives Matter October 2020 resolution and recent efforts to help LGBTQ+ students.
The Department of Education, the city of Newberg, the American Civil Liberties Union, some lawmakers and others have called for the board to reverse course.
Newberg is about 20 miles southwest of Portland.
Shooting in North Seattle leaves one man dead, one man injured
SEATTLE — A shooting in North Seattle early Sunday left a 47-year-old man dead, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police said they responded to a shooting on Aurora Avenue North at about 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds, the Seattle Times reported.
The 47-year-old man died at the scene, police said. Medics took another man, 22, to Harborview Medical Center, according to police. He was in satisfactory condition Sunday morning, Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said.
Homicide detectives are investigating, police said in an online post Sunday.
Late last month, interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department had responded to 100 more cases of gunfire so far this year than they did by late August 2020.
In recent Seattle City Council deliberations, the police department advocated for more funding to hire and retain officers, while some council members and public commenters urged the city to direct more funds to community-based public-safety programs aimed at stopping gun violence.
Police search for suspect in triple shooting in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Police in Kent were searching for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred after a dispute at a local gas station erupted in gunfire.
Police were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to West Meeker Street after receiving reports of a fight. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute. Two victims were found at the site where the shooting occurred. It was not clear if the suspect knew the victims, police said.
Two of the male victims, one in his mid-30s and another in his early 20s, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were life threatening. Their identities were pending, KOMO-TV reported.
A third victim, who was in his 20s, left the scene with the suspected gunman but his body was later found near the vehicle that both had left the scene in, according to a police statement. Investigators used a K9 to find the gunman but were unable to locate him.
Investigators said they had limited information about the suspect although several people witnessed the fight and shooting.
Washington state troopers pursue woman in golf cart near Kent
KENT, Wash. — Troopers pursued a woman in a golf cart Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
About 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a woman in a golf cart, ultimately trying to go the wrong way on the 212th Street exit in Kent, Trooper Rick Johnson said.
If she had continued up the exit, she would’ve found herself driving the wrong way on state Route 167, he said.
To stop the woman, troopers used what they call a “pursuit intervention technique” to halt the golf cart.
The woman, described as being in distress, was taken to an area hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation, Johnson said.
After the incident, troopers were trying to locate the owner of the golf cart.
Trooper Johnson said the following on Twitter: “First time in my 30 years we had a short golf cart pursuit.”