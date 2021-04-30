Walla Walla man takes plea deal in porch pirate case
WALLA WALLA — A reported porch pirate pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail in connection to a string of hijacked packages in December 2020.
Daniel A. Rhoads, 31, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on April 23 to enter his plea of guilty.
Rhoads’ amended charges dismissed one theft charge related to the incident. Several other crimes investigated by Walla Walla police at the time of his arrest were not listed in court.
Rhoads admitted in court to being caught Dec. 30 with mail belonging to at least three other people or at least 10 packages that weren’t addressed to him, which is enough to charge the Class C felony of stolen mail possession.
Rhoads was sentenced by Judge Brandon L. Johnson to 30 days in jail, $600 in fees and fines and other restitution to victims. Rhoads was given credit for one day already served in jail and had the other 29 days converted to community service.
Cheryl Strange named new head of Department of Corrections
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday appointed Cheryl Strange as secretary of the state’s Department Corrections, the first woman to lead the agency.
Strange, who currently is secretary of the state’s Department of Social and Health Services, replaces Steve Sinclair, who announced his retirement in January.
Julie Martin will serve as acting secretary until Strange takes the helm on May 15. Don Clintsman will be the acting secretary at DSHS until a permanent hire is made.
Strange had previously served at DOC, working as deputy secretary from 2008-11. Before her current role at DSHS, she previously served as CEO of Western State Hospital.
“Through her previous work at DOC and through her experience at DSHS, she understands the difficult issues around institutions and always brings a sense of humanity to the work,” Inslee said in a written statement.
Fake COVID-19 testing sites appear in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — Two fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites appeared north of Seattle in downtown Edmonds Tuesday and local police are warning people to be alert.
Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure said one phony testing site was in front of a Starbucks and the other was near the ferry terminal, The Daily Herald reported.
The sites have since been removed. McClure said police had not cited or arrested anyone as of Wednesday afternoon and are continuing to investigate.
The fake sites were set up with a folding table and medical-appearing paraphernalia and fraudulent health care workers instructed people to provide their names, birthdays, and other personal information, McClure said.
“They had forms, clipboards and stuff to make it look very official,” McClure said.
People were told they’d receive test results back in two days. People who thought the sites seemed hastily prepared contacted police.
Legitimate test sites can be found on an official city government website or information source, McClure said.
Other fake COVID-19 testing sites have been reported in states including Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky and New York, according to the AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Two hurt Wednesday in three-car crash on Highway 500 near Proebstel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a three-car collision on state Highway 500 near Proebstel, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with Northeast 65th Street, according to a State Patrol bulletin.
The bulletin said Bradley A. Thompson, 32, of Vancouver was driving east on the highway when traffic slowed ahead of him and he crashed his 2014 Isuzu box truck into the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Charles E. Ramsey, 60, of Vancouver and then into an oncoming 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Rafael N. Casillas, 61, of Vancouver.
Casillas was injured in the crash and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the bulletin. Thompson was also injured but was not transported.
The state patrol blamed the crash on inattention and said drugs or alcohol were not involved.
No one arrested after Pierce County man stabbed in neck, critically injured
TACOMA — A 59-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck early Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called just after 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of 96th Street South and found the victim suffering from a severe neck wound on the sidewalk outside an apartment building. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
Investigators are trying to figure out what happened but have yet to find witnesses.