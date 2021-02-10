Spokane police seek vandal who painted swastikas on synagogue and memorial
SPOKANE — The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Police were alerted Monday morning about the graffiti.
The Spokesman-Review says the perpetrator was seen alone on the Temple Beth Shalom camera system wearing blue jeans, black boots and a dark-colored jacket with a hood.
Police are investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward condemned the graffiti in a statement Monday, saying Spokane is “a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs.”
EPA reaches settlement with Kalama chemical company over waste storage
KALAMA, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations in its Kalama facility.
The chemical company has agreed to modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement, the EPA said in a statement.
Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program, the EPA said.
The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds and the emissions standards applicable to strange containers and equipment.
“Failure to manage these wastes appropriately can lead to emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities,” the EPA said.
Two teen boys arrested, facing charges in Tacoma after shooting victim dies
TACOMA — Tacoma police said two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which another teen died last week from the injuries he suffered that night.
The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive gunshot victim before he was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, KOMO-TV reported.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Shane Kolowitz, 16. He died on Friday from his injuries, according to a statement released Monday by the medical examiner.
Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.
Two Missoula County men missing during camping, fishing trip along the Marias River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Missoula County men were reported missing during a camping and fishing trip along the Marias River in northern Montana, the Toole County Sheriff’s Department said.
The men were reported overdue at about 8 p.m. Monday by a third member of their party, NBC Montana reported.
Investigators learned the two men left camp earlier Monday to visit people staying on the south side of the river, but did not return, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The third person reported going to look for them and following their tracks to an area of open water.
Rescue teams from Cascade County, Malmstrom Air Force Base and other agencies are aiding Toole County with the search. Temperatures were forecast to fall as low as minus 30 degrees Tuesday night in Shelby, with wind chills near minus 45.
Officials did not release any other identifying information about the missing men.
UW nursing school will open new Center for Antiracism in Nursing
SEATTLE — The University of Washington’s nursing school will open a new Center for Antiracism in Nursing that aims to fight racism in the health care system.
The center will support students from underrepresented groups, promote inclusive research and conduct other endeavors meant to combat systemic racism in the field, KING-TV reported Monday.
“It’s time for nurses to act,” said Azita Emami, the executive dean of the university’s School of Nursing.
Emami said that the center is the first of its kind in the country.
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake was felt Monday evening in the Portland area
A Monday night earthquake was felt in the Portland area.
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.0 quake occurred about 9:34 p.m. just southeast of Parkdale, Ore.
KOIN reported the epicenter was about 21 miles west southwest of The Dalles.
The PacNW Seismic Network reported the quake was felt in both Portland and Vancouver, Wash.
There were no reports of damage.