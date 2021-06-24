Five Black officers accuse UW police department of racism
SEATTLE — Five Black officers with the University of Washington Police Department have filed claims for $8 million in damages, saying they’ve been routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors.
Some officers said they also were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race, KOMO-TV reported. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. The university has 60 days to respond.
In the claim, Officer Karinn Young said “a banana was put in front of my locker with a note reading, ‘Here’s your lunch, you ******* monkey.’ ”
Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “ ‘(his) own negro’ on a call and later laughed at me when I confronted him about it.”
The officers said Chief John Vinson, who is Black, was repeatedly criticized by white officers for hiring too many Blacks.
“White officers called Chief Vinson the n-word on several occasions,” said Officer Russell Ellis. Vinson was later reassigned to an administrative position at the university.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said they were stunned by the allegations but said they have no record of complaints being filed making these claims.
“Any one of the incidents described here would prompt an immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action based on the investigation’s findings,” Balta said.
25 people in jail custody test positive for COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials confirmed Tuesday that another COVID-19 outbreak at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail has infected 25 people in custody in the past month.
Those in custody at the Northeast Portland jail were not taken to their court appearances Monday because of the outbreak, according to written notices posted at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Liedle told The Oregonian/OregonLive the outbreak started May 23 when a person lodged at Inverness who had been showing COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus.
Liedle said almost all those who have since tested positive have had mild or no symptoms. One inmate was hospitalized, Liedle said, but is now back in jail.
Liedle did not immediately specify the source of the outbreak.
He said inmates are regularly offered COVID-19 vaccines and that the county has reduced its jail population by one-third and increased COVID-19 testing.
The jail has had other COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. In April, 15 inmates who contracted COVID-19 while at Inverness sued the county and Sheriff Mike Reese, alleging the county failed to take proper safety precautions, denied inmates COVID-19 testing and mixed infected inmates and guards with those who were healthy.
3-year-old Yakama Nation child drowns in river
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County sheriff’s water rescue team has recovered the body of a 3-year-old child who drowned Monday in the Yakima River.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported the rescue team was called to help Yakama Nation Tribal Police around 8 p.m. Monday, after a report that the boy — a Yakama Nation citizen — had fallen into the river north of Toppenish, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Schilperoort said rescuers found the boy’s body around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a mile east of where he fell in, near Zillah.
It wasn’t clear what led up to the child being in the river, but Schilperoort and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said there were no signs of foul play.
Owner, manager of bar arrested over liquor license violations
DRAIN, Ore. — The manager and owner of a bar with topless dancing north of Roseburg are facing misdemeanor charges after deputies say they violated liquor regulations.
Top of the Bowl in Drain had been serving alcohol without a liquor license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday.
The license was surrendered in March after COVID-19 violations and a suspension.
Manager Rik Marin and owner and bartender Jamie Hennricks were arrested early Saturday and told deputies alcohol was being served for tips and donations, but with a suggested amount, according to the news release.
Marin and Hennricks face charges of mixing, storing or serving liquor without a license. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.
Kite-flyer critically injured
BREMERTON, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park.
Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard said the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park.
The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man. He suffered severe burns, KPCQ reported.
He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition, Richard said.
Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines.