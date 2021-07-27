Western Democrats to push for U.S. mining industry changes
BILLINGS, Mont. — House Democrats from some western states are preparing to push for changes to a longstanding law that governs mining on U.S.-owned lands.
A government report published Monday by the Government Accountability Office shows that the U.S. stands out among some other countries such as Australia Canada and Chile that collect royalties on gold, copper and other minerals.
The U.S. does not typically collect royalties on those minerals. House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, says the mining industry should pay at least as much as oil and gas companies, which typically pay royalties of 12.5 percent on resources extracted from federal lands.
The panel’s energy subcommittee, chaired by California Democrat Rep. Alan Lowenthal, is holding a Tuesday oversight hearing on the legacy of mining in western states, where many mining companies went bankrupt decades ago and left behind environmental cleanups that taxpayers are funding.
Past efforts to significantly change the government’s mining law that dates to 1872 have failed.
Montana inmate overpowers guard, gets gun and escapes
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities in southcentral Montana were searching Monday for an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard, took the guard’s gun and car keys and escaped in a minivan.
Inmate Jordon Earl Linde, 34, ditched the Park County Detention Center minivan after Sunday night’s escape and was travelling in another stolen minivan on Monday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.
He was last seen won U.S. Highway 89 North at mile marker 11 outside Livingston and was wearing black and white striped inmate clothing. He is believed to be driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MT license plate 49-6627D.
Linde has a pistol, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, authorities warned.
He was being held on felony drug charges after being arrested by the sheriff’s office on Saturday, jail records show.
Further details on the circumstances of Linde’s escape were not immediately released.
Two men dead after being pulled from the Skykomish River
INDEX, Wash. — Officials are investigating after the bodies of two men were pulled from the Skykomish River in an apparent double drowning, officials said.
Rescue workers were called to Mount Index River Road in Snohomish County around 2:15 p.m. Saturday after the men were found in the river, Sky Island Fire Capt. Vargas said. The incident occurred at Cable Drop Trail near Sunset Falls, KOMO-TV reported.
Bystanders pulled the men out and began CPR, before medics took over, officials said. The victims, whose identities were pending, were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they were both in their 50s with one victim from Seattle and the other from Kirkland.
Witnesses told authorities that no one saw the men in the river prior to seeing their bodies, and it was not immediately clear where they entered the river.
Authorities said it was not immediately known if the two were with anyone else although fire officials flew a drone over the scene to try and find other victims. The cause of death for both victims was under investigation.
Woman slips off paddleboard, drowns near Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Eugene woman drowned at Foster Reservoir near Sweet Home on Sunday after slipping off a paddleboard.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney Couch, 36, was on a family outing and had been paddleboarding near a swim area at Lewis Creek Park when she slipped and fell into the water, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Couch remained underwater for several minutes before she was pulled to the surface by other swimmers. She was not wearing a life jacket, officials said. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious woman in the water at about 2 p.m. Couch was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Couch, a U.S. Army veteran, had been a deputy with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.
“Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us.”